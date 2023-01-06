Kim Basinger Calls Ireland Baldwin's Unborn Baby 'Snoopy' as She Compares It to Puppy

YouTube/Instagram Celebrity

The 'L.A. Confidential' actress jokes her unborn granddaughter looks like a Beagle puppy in the sonogram picture posted by daughter Ireland in pregnancy announcement.

AceShowbiz - Kim Basinger quips her unborn granddaughter looks like a puppy. Excited her 27-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin - whom she has with ex-husband Alec Baldwin - is expecting her first child with musician RAC, aka Andre Allen Anjos, 37, the "L.A. Confidential" actress thinks the sonogram picture her offspring has shown off is similar to the ultrasound scan photo she got when she was expecting.

"I know it's hard to read... But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland. It said '4 white paws and a tail. Like I said to Dr. Liu (my OB), It's a puppy!' " Kim, 69, wrote on Instagram while sharing the images.

"This weekend, 27 years later, I looked at @irelandirelandireland's newest sonogram and could have sworn she was having a Beagle! Like mother, like daughter... and a new baby girl coming our way. So looking forward to meeting this little Snoopy in June (sic)."

Ireland commented, "Awwwwwww!!!!!!" And RAC added, "i can't wait to meet her too."

Kim's comments echoed Ireland's pregnancy announcement. She last week posted a picture of a pregnancy test with the caption, "It's not a dog lol."

Ireland's dad Alec, 64, his wife Hilaria, 38, and their children Carmen, nine, Leonardo, six, Romeo, four, Eduardo and Lucia, both two, and three-month-old Ilaria, are excited about the impending new addition to the family.

Hilaria shared a video on Instagram earlier this week in which Carmen told her younger siblings Ireland was having a baby. She captioned it, "From all these excited tiny uncles and aunties and grandpa Alec and grandma me... We are so happy for you, Ireland and Andre... can't wait to meet the little babe."

The video also showed the "30 Rock" actor jokingly covering his eyes in panic when he's referred to as a grandad.

