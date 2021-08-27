Metallica Hand Out $50K to Aid Haiti Earthquake Relief Effort

Instagram Celebrity

Announcing their support for the island nation devastated by the natural disaster, the 'Until It Sleeps' rockers reveal their All Within My Hands Foundation partnership with Direct Relief.

AceShowbiz - Metallica have donated $50,000 (£36,500) to aid earthquake relief in Haiti. The heavy rockers announced the cash handout on Wednesday, August 25 via their All Within My Hands Foundation.

"At least 2,207 have died, over 12k injured & 50k homes destroyed by the devastating 7.2 quake [sic]," a statement from organization officials reads. In the announcement made in the band's website, it was also noted that the foundation teamed up with Direct Relief to support "the charity's mission of providing critical local services".

Haiti has also been hit by tropical depression Grace, which led to flooding in earthquake-affected communities, and experts claim residents of the island nation are in desperate need of medical relief, tents, and hygiene kits.

Haiti is still recovering from a 5.9 earthquake in 2018 that killed more than a dozen people, and a 7.1 magnitude quake in 2010 that crippled the country, which is in the middle of a political crisis following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.

The "Until It Sleeps" rockers were not the only stars coming to Haiti's aid with generous donation. Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have handed out $10,000 (£7,270) to charity bosses at Hope for Haiti.

"Our entire organization would like to thank @vancityreynolds and @blakelively for their generous donation to our #HaitiEarthquake Response & Recovery efforts," the nonprofit thanked the couple via an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 24.

Cardi B sent her prayers to people in Haiti following the harrowing earthquake.

Cardi B, in the meantime, sent her thoughts and prayers to the island nation. "I got a soft spot for Haiti and it's people. They my cousins. I pray for Haiti they go thru soo much. God please cover that land and it's people," the "WAP" hitmaker tweeted.