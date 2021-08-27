 
 

Metallica Hand Out $50K to Aid Haiti Earthquake Relief Effort

Metallica Hand Out $50K to Aid Haiti Earthquake Relief Effort
Instagram
Celebrity

Announcing their support for the island nation devastated by the natural disaster, the 'Until It Sleeps' rockers reveal their All Within My Hands Foundation partnership with Direct Relief.

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Metallica have donated $50,000 (£36,500) to aid earthquake relief in Haiti. The heavy rockers announced the cash handout on Wednesday, August 25 via their All Within My Hands Foundation.

"At least 2,207 have died, over 12k injured & 50k homes destroyed by the devastating 7.2 quake [sic]," a statement from organization officials reads. In the announcement made in the band's website, it was also noted that the foundation teamed up with Direct Relief to support "the charity's mission of providing critical local services".

Haiti has also been hit by tropical depression Grace, which led to flooding in earthquake-affected communities, and experts claim residents of the island nation are in desperate need of medical relief, tents, and hygiene kits.

Haiti is still recovering from a 5.9 earthquake in 2018 that killed more than a dozen people, and a 7.1 magnitude quake in 2010 that crippled the country, which is in the middle of a political crisis following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.

  See also...

The "Until It Sleeps" rockers were not the only stars coming to Haiti's aid with generous donation. Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have handed out $10,000 (£7,270) to charity bosses at Hope for Haiti.

"Our entire organization would like to thank @vancityreynolds and @blakelively for their generous donation to our #HaitiEarthquake Response & Recovery efforts," the nonprofit thanked the couple via an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 24.

Cardi B via Twitter

Cardi B sent her prayers to people in Haiti following the harrowing earthquake.

Cardi B, in the meantime, sent her thoughts and prayers to the island nation. "I got a soft spot for Haiti and it's people. They my cousins. I pray for Haiti they go thru soo much. God please cover that land and it's people," the "WAP" hitmaker tweeted.

You can share this post!

Taylor Swift Pledges to Devote Her TikTok Account to Cats

Lisa Rinna Jokingly Hopes Daughter Amelia Hamlin Is Dating Harry Styles Not Scott Disick

Related Posts
Metallica's Music Video Scores Billion Views on YouTube

Metallica's Music Video Scores Billion Views on YouTube

Metallica and Guns N' Roses Join Over 350 Headliners for Extended 2022 Hellfest

Metallica and Guns N' Roses Join Over 350 Headliners for Extended 2022 Hellfest

Metallica to Headline Louder Than Life Fest, Mavis Staples to Perform at Libera Awards

Metallica to Headline Louder Than Life Fest, Mavis Staples to Perform at Libera Awards

Metallica Announce $75K Donation to Texas Following Winter Storms

Metallica Announce $75K Donation to Texas Following Winter Storms

Most Read
PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit
Celebrity

PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet