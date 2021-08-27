 
 

First Teaser Trailer of Kristen Stewart's 'Spencer' Highlights Princess Diana's Emotional Turmoil

Movie

Set to a haunting cover of Lou Reed's 'Perfect Day', the official sneak peek sees the Princess of Wales having an anxiety attack ahead of the royal family's gathering during the Christmas holidays.

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Neon has finally released the first teaser trailer of "Spencer" for public's viewing pleasure. After crowd at CinemaCon was presented with the first footage of the movie, now an official sneak peek has been made available online as well.

The approximately one-minute video highlights the emotional turmoil of Princess Diana, as depicted by Kristen Stewart. Set to a haunting cover version of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day", the official teaser sees the Princess of Wales teetering on the brink of emotional breakdown during the course of the Christmas holidays.

The video sees Diana having an anxiety attack ahead of the royal family's gathering. "Ma'am, they're waiting for you," a staffer is heard calling for Diana as she struggles to gather herself in the rest room.

  See also...

The teaser offers a glimpse of Jack Farthing as Princes Charles and the rest of the royal family gathering for a picture. Diana is seen mostly alone but she seems to find a confidante in Sally Hawkins' character. "They know everything," Hawkins' character says during their private talk, to which Diana replies, "They don't."

According to the official logline of the movie, "the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen's Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. 'Spencer' is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days."

Previously, a clip of "Spencer" was debuted at CinemaCon on Wednesday, August 25. It shows a scene where Diana clashes with Charles in Sandringham royal estate drawing room, with a billiards table between the two. Charles barely contains his anger as he confronts Diana over a lot of issues, particularly her apparent lack of desire to conform to royal standards.

Directed by Pablo Larrain and written by Steve Knight, the biopic also stars Olga Hellsing, Thomas Douglas, Amy Manson, Niklas Kohrt and Timothy Spall among others. It is set to be released on November 5 in U.S. theaters.

You can share this post!

Selena Gomez Unveils Dreamy Music Video for Spanish Song '999' Ft. Camilo

'Dancing with the Stars': JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee Among Season 30 Contestants
Related Posts
Kristen Stewart Touted as Oscar Contender After First 'Spencer' Footage Debut

Kristen Stewart Touted as Oscar Contender After First 'Spencer' Footage Debut

Kristen Stewart Looks Exactly Like Princess Diana in First Look at New Movie 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart Looks Exactly Like Princess Diana in First Look at New Movie 'Spencer'

Producer Denies Barring British Actors From Auditioning for Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Movie

Producer Denies Barring British Actors From Auditioning for Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Movie

British Actors Banned From Playing Prince William in Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Movie

British Actors Banned From Playing Prince William in Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Movie

Most Read
Jessica Chastain Horrified to Find Out She 'Looks 50 Years Old' After Taking Off 'Tammy Faye' Makeup
Movie

Jessica Chastain Horrified to Find Out She 'Looks 50 Years Old' After Taking Off 'Tammy Faye' Makeup

Christian Bale to Play Drug-Smuggling Preacher John Lee Bishop in True-Story Movie

Christian Bale to Play Drug-Smuggling Preacher John Lee Bishop in True-Story Movie

'Army of the Dead' Prequel Gets Release Date on Netflix

'Army of the Dead' Prequel Gets Release Date on Netflix

Idina Menzel Teases 'Enchanted' Sequel Will See Patrick Dempsey Tap Dancing

Idina Menzel Teases 'Enchanted' Sequel Will See Patrick Dempsey Tap Dancing

Spike Lee Unconcerned Being Labeled Conspiracy Nut Over New 9/11 Documentary Series

Spike Lee Unconcerned Being Labeled Conspiracy Nut Over New 9/11 Documentary Series

'Matrix 4' Gets Official Title, Unleashes First Trailer at CinemaCon

'Matrix 4' Gets Official Title, Unleashes First Trailer at CinemaCon

Samantha Morton Added to the Cast of Harvey Weinstein Scandal Movie 'She Said'

Samantha Morton Added to the Cast of Harvey Weinstein Scandal Movie 'She Said'

Nick Cordero to Be Remembered With Special Tribute When 'Waitress' Returns to Broadway

Nick Cordero to Be Remembered With Special Tribute When 'Waitress' Returns to Broadway

Kristen Stewart Touted as Oscar Contender After First 'Spencer' Footage Debut

Kristen Stewart Touted as Oscar Contender After First 'Spencer' Footage Debut

'The Karate Kid' Musical to Get Limited Missouri Engagement Ahead of Broadway Run

'The Karate Kid' Musical to Get Limited Missouri Engagement Ahead of Broadway Run

'The Witches of Eastwick' Remake Finds Director in Ninja Thyberg

'The Witches of Eastwick' Remake Finds Director in Ninja Thyberg

Letitia Wright to Be Released From Hospital After Getting Injured on Set of 'Black Panther' Sequel

Letitia Wright to Be Released From Hospital After Getting Injured on Set of 'Black Panther' Sequel

Jessica Chastain Insists She's Kidding About 'Permanent Damage' Caused by 'Tammy Faye' Make-Up

Jessica Chastain Insists She's Kidding About 'Permanent Damage' Caused by 'Tammy Faye' Make-Up