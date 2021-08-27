First Teaser Trailer of Kristen Stewart's 'Spencer' Highlights Princess Diana's Emotional Turmoil

Movie



AceShowbiz - Neon has finally released the first teaser trailer of "Spencer" for public's viewing pleasure. After crowd at CinemaCon was presented with the first footage of the movie, now an official sneak peek has been made available online as well.

The approximately one-minute video highlights the emotional turmoil of Princess Diana, as depicted by Kristen Stewart. Set to a haunting cover version of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day", the official teaser sees the Princess of Wales teetering on the brink of emotional breakdown during the course of the Christmas holidays.

The video sees Diana having an anxiety attack ahead of the royal family's gathering. "Ma'am, they're waiting for you," a staffer is heard calling for Diana as she struggles to gather herself in the rest room.

The teaser offers a glimpse of Jack Farthing as Princes Charles and the rest of the royal family gathering for a picture. Diana is seen mostly alone but she seems to find a confidante in Sally Hawkins' character. "They know everything," Hawkins' character says during their private talk, to which Diana replies, "They don't."

According to the official logline of the movie, "the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen's Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. 'Spencer' is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days."

Previously, a clip of "Spencer" was debuted at CinemaCon on Wednesday, August 25. It shows a scene where Diana clashes with Charles in Sandringham royal estate drawing room, with a billiards table between the two. Charles barely contains his anger as he confronts Diana over a lot of issues, particularly her apparent lack of desire to conform to royal standards.

Directed by Pablo Larrain and written by Steve Knight, the biopic also stars Olga Hellsing, Thomas Douglas, Amy Manson, Niklas Kohrt and Timothy Spall among others. It is set to be released on November 5 in U.S. theaters.