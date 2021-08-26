Kristen Stewart Touted as Oscar Contender After First 'Spencer' Footage Debut

NEON Movie

The 'Clouds of Sils Maria' star receives rave reviews for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic movie, which has been previewed at CinemaCon.

AceShowbiz - Kristen Stewart has come up as an early contender for an Oscar nod, thanks to her role in "Spencer". After first footage of the movie was debuted at CinemaCon on Wednesday, August 25, critics are raving about her portrayal of Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic.

One of those who have shared their first impression of the movie was Insider's Jason Guerrasio. "Just saw footage of SPENCER. Kristen Stewart is going all out for that Oscar glory," he tweeted along with an image of Stewart dressed as Diana, "And her Princess Di accent is spot on! #CinemaCon."

Film critic Scott Menzel weighed in, "I just saw the teaser trailer for #Spencer & a 5 minute clip from the film. Based on the footage, it looks like Kristen Stewart will be getting an Oscar nomination for her performance as Diana. I'm feeling very confident that this is going to be #KristenStewart's big moment."

AFP correspondent Andrew Marszal gushed over Stewart's performance, "Can confirm Kristen Stewart does an excellent posh British accent and transforms into Princess Diana, as new trailer/scene for Neon's 'Spencer' (out Nov.) shown at #Cinemacon." Entertainment Weekly's Lauren Huff added, "My full write up of the #Spencer footage is coming momentarily but let me just say: WOW. Cannot wait to see the rest. Kristen Stewart nails it."

In the footage, which has not been shared publicly, Stewart's Diana clashes with Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) in Sandringham royal estate drawing room, with a billiards table between the two. Charles barely contains his anger as he confronts Diana over a lot of issues, particularly her apparent lack of desire to conform to royal standards.

Charles takes issues with people talking about how she is "delayed," suggesting she is having an affair. "Sometimes you get delayed by someone, and no one says anything," Diana replies to her husband.

"The thing is Diana, there has to be two of you," Charles tells her. "The real one and the one they take pictures of." He adds, "We are given tasks, you have to be able to make your body do things you hate. For the good of the people because they don't want us to be people."

"That you hate?" Diana replies, with Stewart nailing the whispery tone and accent. The confrontation ends with Charles flicking the eight ball to her, which she picks up and subsequently drops. The clip ends with the shot of the lonely eight ball on the floor.

"Spencer", directed by Pablo Larrain and written by Steve Knight, also stars Olga Hellsing, Thomas Douglas, Amy Manson, Niklas Kohrt, Timothy Spall and Sally Hawkins among others. It is set to be released on November 5 in U.S. theaters.