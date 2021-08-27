Selena Gomez Unveils Dreamy Music Video for Spanish Song '999' Ft. Camilo

Music

Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has treated fans to a new Spanish song. On Thursday, August 26, the former "Wizards of Waverly Place" star dropped "999" featuring Camilo along with its dreamy music video.

In the visual, the 29-year-old singer/actress is seen exploring natural settings as she rocks three different hair colors, including purple ombre, icy light blue and neon yellow hair. The Colombian artist, meanwhile, is seen strumming his guitar while singing the romantic song.

"Yo se que piensas en mi/ Y el corazon se te mueve/ Si tu quieres ir a mil/ Yo estoy en novecientos noventa y nueve," the duo sing the chorus, which translates to, "I know you think about me/ And your heart flutters/ If you want to go at 1000/ I'm at 999."

Of her collaboration with Camilo, Selena said, "Camilo is a fantastic songwriter and singer who proudly wears his heart on his sleeve which is something we connected on immediately." She further raved, "I couldn't have been more excited to collaborate with him."

The feeling was mutual. Camilo claimed working with the Rare Beauty founder is such "a huge honor" for him. He then explained, "From the beginning, '999' was written with the sound of her voice in mind and would not exist if it were not created dreaming of this collaboration."

"I'm so excited about the opportunity it represents for me and my career, a song as precious as this, with an artist whom I respect and have followed for so long," the 27-year-old continued. "I couldn't believe it because just two or three years ago they asked me in an interview with whom I dreamed of making a song and my answer was, 'with Selena Gomez' and now it's a reality."

"999" is Selena's first single since releasing her first Spanish-language EP, "Revelacion", in March. The EP, which followed up her 2020 album "Rare", features hit songs like "Da Una Vez" and "Baila Conmigo".