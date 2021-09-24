 
 

Princess Diana Fears for the Worst in First Full 'Spencer' Trailer

Movie

Seeing her grim future within the royal family, the Princess of Wales, as portrayed by Kristen Stewart, is mulling the possibility of breaking free from her marriage and fighting for her happiness.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - A full-length look at a new Princess Diana biopic, "Spencer", is here. Giving a longer preview of Kristen Stewart's portrayal of the beloved late British royal, the first trailer hints at the princess entertaining the idea of getting a divorce.

Similar to the previously-released teaser, the latest sneak-peek appears to offer a glimpse at the Princess of Wales' struggles to conform under the pressure of the royal family and the media within the three-day gathering during the Christmas holidays.

She is seen happily reuniting with her two children, but one of her sons notices that she looks sad. She later has an honest conversation with them, during which she tells them, "Here, in this house, there is no future. Past and the present are the same thing."

As she sees her grim future within the royal family, Diana seems to contemplate about breaking free from her marriage to Prince Charles as a loyal confidante advises her, "Diana, they can't change. You have to change."

  See also...

In a separate scene, Diana confides to a friend, "There's no hope for me. Not with them." When she's about to come to a resolution, she asks a chilling question, possibly about the royal family's reaction to her decision, "Will they kill me, do you think?"

In "Spencer", the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen's Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. "Spencer" is billed as an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.

The movie stars Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, Stella Gonet as Queen Elizabeth II, Richard Sammel as Prince Philip, Olga Hellsing as Sarah Ferguson, Jack Nielen as Prince William and Freddie Spry as Prince Harry among others.

Directed by Pablo Larrain and written by Steve Knight, the biopic has received critical acclaim, with Stewart's performance being praised as Oscar worthy. The movie is set to be released on November 5 in U.S. theaters.

