One of Original 'Matrix' Directors Gets Candid on Why She Snubbed Fourth Movie

Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lilly Wachowski ruled out being involved in "The Matrix 4" because "being part of something (she's) done before was expressly unappealing."

Her sister Lana has taken charge of helming the latest instalment in the franchise, officially titled "The Matrix: Resurrections". However, as she took part in a TCA Summer Press Tour panel for her new Showtime series "Work in Progress", Lilly explained her reasons for sitting out of the movie.

"Lana had another idea for a Matrix movie," Lilly said, adding that her sibling came up with the concept between the deaths of their mother and father. "There was something about the idea of going backwards and being a part of something that I've done before that was expressly unappealing."

Admitting that her and Lana's work on "Cloud Atlas", "Jupiter Ascending", and "Sense 8" had left her "completely exhausted," Lilly added that the last thing she wanted to do after the "upheaval in (her) life" was "go back to something (she'd) done before."

"It was emotionally unfulfilling," she added.

But when "Work in Progress" "fell in (her) lap," Lilly knew that she needed to be involved as it felt like "a new thing that I could be more myself in."

It's the first programme Lilly has been involved in since she came out as a transgender woman in 2016. Her sister Lana previously came out as transgender in 2010.

The upcoming "Matrix" movie sees the return of the original stars like Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith. They join newcomers such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris.