Hulk Hogan Devastated by Beloved Dog's Death

WENN Celebrity

The WWE Hall of Famer is saddened by the death of his adorable pooch as he remembers the late pet as his 'loyal friend' in a touching tribute on social media.

Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hulk Hogan has been left heartbroken by the death of his dog Duke.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed he is feeling "so sad" after his pet pooch passed away this week, and he revealed the sad news in a message to his followers on social media.

Alongside two photos of Duke, he wrote, "I am so sad, my loyal friend Duke just passed, I love you Duke, dad."

Fans and fellow stars were quick to offer words of support, including wrestling legend Mick Foley.

He replied, "I'm sorry for your loss, Hulk."

A follower wrote, "RIP brother, that's pain. but think of all the good times y'all had and it'll be hard not to smile."

While another fan replied, "My sincerest condolences, loved seeing Duke whenever you posted him. He may have left our world but he'll never leave our hearts. God bless and rest in peace Duke."

The sad news comes after Hulk - whose real name is Terry Bollea - shared an emotional tweet earlier this summer asking God for "one more day" alongside a photo of a sunset over the ocean with a palm tree hanging over.

He seemed in a reflective mood as he tweeted, "Please God, one more day! HH (sic)"

Earlier this month, he paid tribute to late wrestler Bobby Eaton. "R.I.P.Bobby, what a great person, admired his love for our business, without people like him the young talent would have never had the opportunities they have today, a REAL PRO inside and outside the squared circle, only love, drop down get it again I'll see you on the flip my friend," he tweeted.