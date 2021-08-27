 
 

Elton John Banned by Husband From Displaying Naughty Gift From Ed Sheeran

The 'Rocket Man' star is forced to hide the cheeky birthday present he received from the 'Shape of You' hitmaker when he turned 74 years old earlier this year.

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran gave Elton John a giant marble penis for his birthday.

The "Rocket Man" star - who is close friends with the "Shape of You" hitmaker - turned 74 in March (21), and Ed went all out to find the music icon a really unique gift.

"For my birthday this year, (Ed) gave me a giant marble penis," Elton told Hit 109.9's "Carrie and Tommy Show" on Wednesday (25Aug21).

"I don't know if that's because I've always been a p**ck or what," he joked. "It's really big, it's beautifully made."

The award-winning musician admitted his husband David Furnish wouldn't let him put the X-rated statue in their garden because he was worried about their sons Zachary, 10, and eight-year-old Elijah getting an eyeful.

"It's hidden in an area in the house where they wouldn't see it!" he explained of the naughty present.

Meanwhile, Elton's been giving Ed some fashion advice, and has offered him to put him in touch with fashionista Donatella Versace.

"I said, 'Ed - you've worn the baggy shirts and the trousers, it's got you so far but it's now time to make a change.' "

And Elton's taking credit for the bright pink suit Sheeran sports in his "Bad Habits" video.

Elton told him, "You've got to look great (in the video). He loves it, it's not as if I'm forcing him to (do) anything he doesn't want to do."

"Bad Habits" is among new materials for Ed sheeran's next studio installment "=" which is due to come out in October this year.

