 
 

Dave Harper of Frankie and the Heartstrings Passes Away Amid Hospitalization

Dave Harper of Frankie and the Heartstrings Passes Away Amid Hospitalization
Twitter
Celebrity

Tributes and condolences are pouring in for the Frankie and the Heartstrings and family soon after their drummer recently died following hospitalization.

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz -
Frankie & The Heartstrings drummer Dave Harper has died.

The British rocker's bandmates have confirmed the sad news via Twitter, revealing he passed away in hospital on Wednesday night (25Aug21).

"Where do we even start to describe what kind of person he was and what he meant to so many," a statement reads. "This legend was unforgettable and we're heartbroken over this loss."

Tributes have come in thick and fast on social media from the likes of Tim Burgess, Gruff Rhys, The Subways, and The Cribs, who stated, "We are all deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dave Harper. The Cribs and Frankie and the Heartstrings shared many nights on the road together, as label mates and spiritual brothers."

  See also...

"Dave was a dynamo on and off stage, and a true champion of independent, grassroots music."

Burgess added, "So sad to hear about Dave, he was a force of nature - always so good to see him. Thoughts are with his family."

Gruff Rhys tweeted, "So sorry to hear this - sending you all, all the best - hard to imagine a world without his enthusiasm and passion, I've never met anyone like him."

Nadine Shah penned, "I've just heard the news about the passing of Dave Harper. Am totally devastated. Dave was so incredibly funny, always giving me s**t. I loved him. He was an incredible man and did so much for the Sunderland music scene. RIP buddy."

She continued, "Reading so many beautiful tributes to Dave Harper today. He was so loved by so many. He did SO much for Sunderland. He loved and lived BIG! It’s up to us now to continue what he started. His legacy is insurmountable. Huge love to his family, we loved your Dave very much."

You can share this post!

Tom Cruise Reveals His 'Most Dangerous Stunt Ever' in 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Most Read
Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child
Celebrity

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit

PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Beyonce Offers Her Version of 'Moon River' for Tiffany and Co.'s New Campaign

Beyonce Offers Her Version of 'Moon River' for Tiffany and Co.'s New Campaign