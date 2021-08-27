Dave Harper of Frankie and the Heartstrings Passes Away Amid Hospitalization

Twitter Celebrity

Tributes and condolences are pouring in for the Frankie and the Heartstrings and family soon after their drummer recently died following hospitalization.

Frankie & The Heartstrings drummer Dave Harper has died.



The British rocker's bandmates have confirmed the sad news via Twitter, revealing he passed away in hospital on Wednesday night (25Aug21).

"Where do we even start to describe what kind of person he was and what he meant to so many," a statement reads. "This legend was unforgettable and we're heartbroken over this loss."

Tributes have come in thick and fast on social media from the likes of Tim Burgess, Gruff Rhys, The Subways, and The Cribs, who stated, "We are all deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dave Harper. The Cribs and Frankie and the Heartstrings shared many nights on the road together, as label mates and spiritual brothers."

"Dave was a dynamo on and off stage, and a true champion of independent, grassroots music."

Burgess added, "So sad to hear about Dave, he was a force of nature - always so good to see him. Thoughts are with his family."

Gruff Rhys tweeted, "So sorry to hear this - sending you all, all the best - hard to imagine a world without his enthusiasm and passion, I've never met anyone like him."

Nadine Shah penned, "I've just heard the news about the passing of Dave Harper. Am totally devastated. Dave was so incredibly funny, always giving me s**t. I loved him. He was an incredible man and did so much for the Sunderland music scene. RIP buddy."

She continued, "Reading so many beautiful tributes to Dave Harper today. He was so loved by so many. He did SO much for Sunderland. He loved and lived BIG! It’s up to us now to continue what he started. His legacy is insurmountable. Huge love to his family, we loved your Dave very much."