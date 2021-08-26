Melissa Rivers Reveals What Holds Her Back From Adopting a Child Despite Considering It for Years

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Fashion Police' host, who is already mother to 20-year-old son Cooper, claims that she regrets not freezing her eggs at a younger age like her late mom Joan Rivers.

AceShowbiz - Melissa Rivers is "very close" to adopting a child. Claiming that she has been considering it for years, the former "Fashion Police" host revealed what has held her back from doing so.

"Been thinking about it for about six years now. You know, certain times it feels like the absolute right decision, certain times it doesn't feel like the right decision," the 53-year-old said when speaking on "Chanel in the City with Chanel Omari" podcast. She then added, "It's obviously not something I'm taking lightly. I would say I'm about 80 percent there."

"What really stops me is would it be fair for the child to have, you know, unfortunately now, a little bit of an older parent, you know?" the daughter of late comedienne Joan Rivers continued. "Not that there's anything wrong with that, because I'm certainly very active and you know, a goer, but it's a lot to think about. Yeah, there's a few things I'm still grappling with."

Melissa went on to admit that she regrets not freezing her eggs at a younger age like her late mom. "I wish I had listened to my mother, who wanted me to retrieve eggs while I was in my 30s," she confessed. "I was like, 'No, no, no, no, no, no.' And now I'm like, 'I should have done it!' But so be it. Again, I am very close to yes but there's a few things that still keep me up at night."

Melissa is already a mother to 20-year-old son Cooper, whom she shares with ex-husband John Endicott. The former couple tied the knot in 1998 but called it quits in 2003.

Back in 2018, Melissa said she "would love to have another child [but doesn't] feel like [she needs] to be married to do that." She further shared on "Divorced Not Dead" podcast, "My girlfriends are like, 'You lost your mind... We're all in the place in our lives where our children are all just getting out. They're laughing. They're like, 'Really? You want to go through the stress of even getting into college again?' They're like, 'Do you really want to do this?' "