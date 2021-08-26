 
 

Melissa Rivers Reveals What Holds Her Back From Adopting a Child Despite Considering It for Years

Melissa Rivers Reveals What Holds Her Back From Adopting a Child Despite Considering It for Years
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Fashion Police' host, who is already mother to 20-year-old son Cooper, claims that she regrets not freezing her eggs at a younger age like her late mom Joan Rivers.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Melissa Rivers is "very close" to adopting a child. Claiming that she has been considering it for years, the former "Fashion Police" host revealed what has held her back from doing so.

"Been thinking about it for about six years now. You know, certain times it feels like the absolute right decision, certain times it doesn't feel like the right decision," the 53-year-old said when speaking on "Chanel in the City with Chanel Omari" podcast. She then added, "It's obviously not something I'm taking lightly. I would say I'm about 80 percent there."

"What really stops me is would it be fair for the child to have, you know, unfortunately now, a little bit of an older parent, you know?" the daughter of late comedienne Joan Rivers continued. "Not that there's anything wrong with that, because I'm certainly very active and you know, a goer, but it's a lot to think about. Yeah, there's a few things I'm still grappling with."

  See also...

Melissa went on to admit that she regrets not freezing her eggs at a younger age like her late mom. "I wish I had listened to my mother, who wanted me to retrieve eggs while I was in my 30s," she confessed. "I was like, 'No, no, no, no, no, no.' And now I'm like, 'I should have done it!' But so be it. Again, I am very close to yes but there's a few things that still keep me up at night."

Melissa is already a mother to 20-year-old son Cooper, whom she shares with ex-husband John Endicott. The former couple tied the knot in 1998 but called it quits in 2003.

Back in 2018, Melissa said she "would love to have another child [but doesn't] feel like [she needs] to be married to do that." She further shared on "Divorced Not Dead" podcast, "My girlfriends are like, 'You lost your mind... We're all in the place in our lives where our children are all just getting out. They're laughing. They're like, 'Really? You want to go through the stress of even getting into college again?' They're like, 'Do you really want to do this?' "

You can share this post!

Former 'GMA' Producer Michael Corn Slapped With Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Related Posts
Melissa Rivers Injures Her Leg in Ski Accident

Melissa Rivers Injures Her Leg in Ski Accident

Most Read
Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child
Celebrity

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi 'Excited' Over Having a Little Sister

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi 'Excited' Over Having a Little Sister

Beyonce Offers Her Version of 'Moon River' for Tiffany and Co.'s New Campaign

Beyonce Offers Her Version of 'Moon River' for Tiffany and Co.'s New Campaign

Elliot Page Spills on Importance of LGBTQ Representation During Gender Identity Struggles

Elliot Page Spills on Importance of LGBTQ Representation During Gender Identity Struggles

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Fighting in Court to Seek $71K Reimbursement for Funeral Expenses

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Fighting in Court to Seek $71K Reimbursement for Funeral Expenses

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22