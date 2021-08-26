 
 

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Come to Haiti Aid After Earthquake With $10K Donation

Hope for Haiti thanks the Hollywood couple for their generosity that will help establish mobile clinics to those most in need and finance food delivery distribution costs from World Central Kitchen.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have donated $10,000 (£7,270) to aid charity bosses at Hope for Haiti following the devastating earthquake that shook the nation on August 14.

Social media managers for the nonprofit took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 24 to thank the celebrity couple for its generosity.

"Our entire organization would like to thank @vancityreynolds and @blakelively for their generous donation to our #HaitiEarthquake Response & Recovery efforts," the caption on the group's post read.

In the caption, the nonprofit organization also revealed that the generous donation from the "Deadpool" actor and the "Gossip Girls" alum "will help empower our team to continue to respond in the hardest-hit areas of southern Haiti in the days and weeks to come."

TMZ later confirmed the specific amount that was donated, adding the funds will help establish mobile clinics to those most in need, as determined by the country's Ministry of Health. The donation will also help finance food delivery distribution costs from World Central Kitchen.

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake cost over 2,000 people their lives, according to NBC News, and two days after the natural disaster, rainfall from Tropical Depression Grace caused dangerous flooding in the already hard-hit area. The country is also experiencing political unrest following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise last month (July 2021), while dealing with the rise of coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry issued a month-long state of emergency on August 15.

