Arlo Parks Calls Off Weekend Show After 'Truly Heartbreaking' Covid-19 Test

The 'Collapsed in Sunbeams' star has been forced to cancel her scheduled performances this weekend as she's 'stuck in isolation' following positive Covid-19 test.

  • Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer/songwriter Arlo Parks has cancelled two weekend shows after testing positive for COVID.

The Brit shared the "truly heartbreaking" test result in a note on Twitter on Friday (23Jul21), and announced she would no longer be appearing at a concert in Norwich, England on Friday night and at the Latitude Festival in Suffolk on Saturday.

"I'm now stuck in isolation, sniffling in bed, feeling very upset to have let all you angels down," she wrote. "I had butterflies in my tummy weeks in advance just picturing what it would be like to see your faces again."

"I'm so sorry to everybody who was looking forward to seeing me play - it's truly heartbreaking but safety and health must be our priority always."

  See also...

"We will dance again - I trust that - but for now please stay safe, get vaccinated and wash your hands," she concluded.

The news comes a day after the "Eugene" hitmaker's "Collapsed in Sunbeams" album was nominated for a Mercury Prize.

"It feels like a real moment for me," she wrote on Thursday. "It's a dream come true and I don't say that lightly. It's something I would watch (award show) when I was a kid. I'd be on the internet at 2 in the morning, checking who was shortlisted and now I'm here. It feels really wonderful."

Arlo should be fully recovered for the Mercury Prize awards ceremony, which will take place on 9 September in London.

She's not the only act to pull out of a spot at the Latitude Festival this weekend due to COVID - Fontaines D.C. and Jake Templeman have also withdrawn from the event after positive tests. Fontaines D.C.'s headlining slot will be filled by Sleaford Mods.

