Joni Mitchell Honored to Be Named 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year
The 'Big Yellow Taxi' singer, who is also set to be feted at the annual Kennedy Center Honors, will be the second Canadian to receive the honor after Neil Young was named as recipient in 2010.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Joni Mitchell has been named the recipient of the Recording Academy's 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year. The reclusive "River" singer will be feted at a Grammy week gala on January 29.

"I'm honored to be chosen as person of the year by this great charity," Mitchell said in a statement. "I look forward to being part of this gala that will help MusiCares continue their inspired work in providing a support system for those in need."

Of the award, MusiCares' Executive Director, Laura Segura, said, "We are so excited to bring together an amazing line-up of artists to celebrate the musical legacy of Joni Mitchell. She is being honored not only for her iconic music and lyrics but for her trailblazing spirit and the inspiration she's brought to so many artists."

The event will be produced by the newly formed live event broadcast outfit Lewis & Clark, made up of Joe Lewis and RAC Clark.

The MusiCares announcement noted, "The safety of our honorees, guests, performers, and staff is our first priority. The event will follow all necessary COVID-19 precautions, safety guidelines and requirements set forth by health officials."

Mitchell is also set to be feted at the annual Kennedy Center Honors on December 5, 2021.

Mitchell will be the first person feted since Aerosmith two years ago. The event was put on hold last year (2020) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She will also be only the second Canadian to receive the honor - Neil Young was feted in 2010.

Mitchell will be the eighth female solo artist to be honored.

