Bethenny Frankel Slams 'False' Rumors About Her Returning to 'RHONY'

When setting the record straight, the former star of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' reveals that she hasn't 'spoken to Bravo' since her departure in 2019.

Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel is clearing the air amid speculations about her possible return to "The Real Housewives of New York City". Insisting that she will not appear in the season 12 of the Bravo show, the TV personality slammed the "false" rumors.

The 50-year-old reality star first set the record straight on her Instagram Story. However, she decided to delete her post and turned to Twitter to explain, "I posted on Insta that my being in talks w @BravoTV is [100 emoji] false. I deleted there & took here Bc Haiti is what's important & I don't want to clutter msgs w false gossip."

"The leak is desperate for attention," the founder and CEO of lifestyle brand Skinnygirl added in the Tuesday, August 24 post. "I haven't spoken to bravo since leaving & [Andy Cohen] & I don't discuss 'rhony'."

Frankel first joined "RHONY" in its first season in 2008. She departed from the show in 2011 after its third season. However, the entrepreneur later rejoined the show for its 7th season in 2015 before leaving it once again in 2019.

When announcing her exit, Frankel said in a statement, "I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter." She continued, "It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women."

"With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride," the mother of one further noted. "I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come."