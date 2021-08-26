 
 

Harry Styles Requires Ticket Holders to Show Proof of Full Vaccination or Negative COVID Test

Music

Promoters at Live Nation share enhanced safety measure details for the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer's 'Love on Tour' concerts, which will be kicked off in Las Vegas on September 4.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles fans attending his "Love on Tour" concerts will have to be masked and vaccinated, or show proof of a negative COVID test.

Details of the enhanced safety measures for the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's shows - which kick off on September 4 at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena - were shared by concert promoters at Live Nation on Wednesday, August 25.

The weeks-long trek, which will end on November 20 in Los Angeles, was rescheduled after Styles was forced to postpone his original 2020 dates due to the coronavirus crisis.

"For the health and safety of everyone at Harry Styles' upcoming Love On Tour shows, ticket holders must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours prior to entry, in addition to wearing a mask," the statement reads.

Children under 12, who are not yet eligible for the vaccine in the U.S., will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show - one day shorter than the more standard 72-hour requirement.

"In addition, all venue staff at each show will also be following the same protocols and will need to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result, as well as wear a mask at all times," Live Nation bosses added.

"Requiring testing, or proof of vaccination, is the best way to protect the health and safety of our crew and fans, and is quickly becoming the new standard for concerts around the U.S. There will be no exceptions to these policies."

There are different rules for two tour stops, though. Chiefs in charge of Harry's concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 30 and 31 and San Jose, California's SAP Center on November 11 will accept only proof of vaccination for admission.

