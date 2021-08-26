Iggy Azalea Launches Make-Up Collection Weeks After Music Hiatus

Instagram Celebrity

Teaming up with BH Cosmetics, the 'Black Widow' raptress will release the Totally Plastic line, which is inspired by the fashions and trends of the Noughties, at chain store Ulta in late August.

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea is launching a capsule make-up collection, just weeks after announcing her hiatus from the music industry.

The 31-year-old singer announced that she has teamed up with BH Cosmetics to drop the Totally Plastic line, which is inspired by the fashions and trends of the Noughties.

"For me, it's really the frosted, iridescent shimmers that were so big in the early 2000s, and it's made its way back to makeup now with how popular things like highlighter and inner corner eyeshadow are," she told newbeauty.com.

The Australian emcee continued, "Maybe it was a full iridescent shimmer eye whereas now we have more of a base, a contour, and it's more refined and polished than what it was back then, but I really wanted to bring back all of those iridescent tones. The natural next step for me is to take that fantasy even further and start developing products within that world."

The 13-piece collection, which launches at chain store Ulta on August 29, will include lip glosses, a brush set, false lashes, face palette and a hand mirror.

And it's likely not to be her first venture into the world of cosmetics, as Iggy added she is keen to team up with her friend, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump, to create an "all-pink collection."

Iggy's announcement about the Totally Plastic line comes after she told fans in July she's stepping back from music for a "few years", following the release of her third studio album "End of an Era".