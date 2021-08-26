Jonas Brothers Implement Vaccination or Negative COVID Tests Rule for Remember This Tour

Instagram Music

Days after kicking off their trek in Las Vegas, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are now asking ticket holders to the remainder of their shows to follow a revamped health and safety protocols.

AceShowbiz - The Jonas Brothers have revamped health and safety protocols for the remainder of their "Remember This Tour".

The trek kicked off in Las Vegas last weekend, and the trio is already rethinking the lengths fans must go to for show access, beginning with a Shoreline Amphitheatre concert in California on Friday, August 27.

Each ticket holder will now be required to show either proof of a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours or a vaccination.

"As you can imagine, we are so pumped to be back on the road for the #RememberThisTour and playing shows for you all again feels incredible!" a band statement reads. "It's really important that we all work to keep each other safe, so we have a tour update for you."

"The #RememberThisTour will now be requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of your event OR proof of vaccination to attend all shows on the tour beginning with our August 27, 2021 show."

"We believe this is the best thing we can do for our fans, our hard working crew, and the communities we're visiting. More details will be sent to ticket holders via email or you can check out each venues' website for more information. Thank you all for understanding. We want everyone to be protected and be able to enjoy these memories we've waited so long to make again. We love you! Stay safe and get vaccinated if you can!! See you soon."

Aside from Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Dead & Company have also announced a vaccine or negative COVID test requirement for fans to attend their shows.