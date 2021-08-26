 
 

Jonas Brothers Implement Vaccination or Negative COVID Tests Rule for Remember This Tour

Jonas Brothers Implement Vaccination or Negative COVID Tests Rule for Remember This Tour
Instagram
Music

Days after kicking off their trek in Las Vegas, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are now asking ticket holders to the remainder of their shows to follow a revamped health and safety protocols.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Jonas Brothers have revamped health and safety protocols for the remainder of their "Remember This Tour".

The trek kicked off in Las Vegas last weekend, and the trio is already rethinking the lengths fans must go to for show access, beginning with a Shoreline Amphitheatre concert in California on Friday, August 27.

Each ticket holder will now be required to show either proof of a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours or a vaccination.

"As you can imagine, we are so pumped to be back on the road for the #RememberThisTour and playing shows for you all again feels incredible!" a band statement reads. "It's really important that we all work to keep each other safe, so we have a tour update for you."

  See also...

"The #RememberThisTour will now be requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of your event OR proof of vaccination to attend all shows on the tour beginning with our August 27, 2021 show."

"We believe this is the best thing we can do for our fans, our hard working crew, and the communities we're visiting. More details will be sent to ticket holders via email or you can check out each venues' website for more information. Thank you all for understanding. We want everyone to be protected and be able to enjoy these memories we've waited so long to make again. We love you! Stay safe and get vaccinated if you can!! See you soon."

Aside from Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Dead & Company have also announced a vaccine or negative COVID test requirement for fans to attend their shows.

You can share this post!

Doja Cat Tapped to Host 2021 MTV VMAs

'Zoey 101' Alum Alexa Nikolas Sues Ex-Husband for Alleged Childhood Sexual Abuse and Grooming
Related Posts
Jonas Brothers Perform on Rooftop as Part of Olympic Games' Closing Ceremony

Jonas Brothers Perform on Rooftop as Part of Olympic Games' Closing Ceremony

Jonas Brothers Release New Single 'Leave Before You Love Me' With Marshmello

Jonas Brothers Release New Single 'Leave Before You Love Me' With Marshmello

Jonas Brothers Deny Split Rumors, Promise 'Exciting Stuff' Is Coming

Jonas Brothers Deny Split Rumors, Promise 'Exciting Stuff' Is Coming

Jonas Brothers Shelve New Album as Their Reunion Is 'Effectively Over'

Jonas Brothers Shelve New Album as Their Reunion Is 'Effectively Over'

Most Read
Nikki Sixx on Cancellation of Motley Crue's 2021 Tour Amid Pandemic: Not A Hard Decision to Make
Music

Nikki Sixx on Cancellation of Motley Crue's 2021 Tour Amid Pandemic: Not A Hard Decision to Make

Artist of the Week: Lizzo

Artist of the Week: Lizzo

DaBaby Thanks NYC Radio Station for Letting Him Perform After His Homophobic Rant at Rolling Loud

DaBaby Thanks NYC Radio Station for Letting Him Perform After His Homophobic Rant at Rolling Loud

Kanye West Defended by Consequence After Drake Shades Him on Trippie Redd's 'Betrayal'

Kanye West Defended by Consequence After Drake Shades Him on Trippie Redd's 'Betrayal'

Les Paul's 'Number One' Gibson Guitar to Go Under the Hammer

Les Paul's 'Number One' Gibson Guitar to Go Under the Hammer

Kanye West Rebuilds His Childhood Home for Next 'Donda' Listening Party

Kanye West Rebuilds His Childhood Home for Next 'Donda' Listening Party

Insane Clown Posse to Launch Farewell Tour After Violent J Opens Up About Heart Problems

Insane Clown Posse to Launch Farewell Tour After Violent J Opens Up About Heart Problems

Olivia Rodrigo Flaunts Y2K-Themed Style in Angst-Filled 'Brutal' Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo Flaunts Y2K-Themed Style in Angst-Filled 'Brutal' Music Video

Anthrax Unveil Dates for 2022 European Tour Commemorating 40th Anniversary

Anthrax Unveil Dates for 2022 European Tour Commemorating 40th Anniversary

Kanye West's Upcoming Chicago 'Donda' Listening Party Won't Require COVID-19 Vaccines or Test

Kanye West's Upcoming Chicago 'Donda' Listening Party Won't Require COVID-19 Vaccines or Test

Barry Manilow to Give 'Harmony' Musical Its New York City Run in Spring 2022

Barry Manilow to Give 'Harmony' Musical Its New York City Run in Spring 2022

Paul McCartney to Share The Beatles' Unrecorded Song in Lyrics Book

Paul McCartney to Share The Beatles' Unrecorded Song in Lyrics Book

DaBaby Gives Shout-Out to Rolling Loud for Praising 'Whole Lotta Money' Freestyle Despite Scandal

DaBaby Gives Shout-Out to Rolling Loud for Praising 'Whole Lotta Money' Freestyle Despite Scandal