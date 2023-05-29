 

Artist of the Week: Jonas Brothers

Kevin Jonas and his younger siblings Joe and Nick Jonas are spreading happiness this coming summer with groovy tracks from their latest No. 1 studio effort 'The Album'.

  • May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jonas Brothers are inviting their fans to the dance floor with their latest studio offering. Simply titled "The Album", the record is full of feel-good tracks that are perfect for summer. Listeners couldn't help but bobbing their heads to the funky-bass melodies that suit the brothers' vocals quite well.

Arriving four years after 2019's "Happiness Begins", "The Album" is the trio's sixth studio effort. Led by single "Wings", it raked in 52,000 album-equivalent units, including 21 million official streams, in its first week and entered Billboard Hot 200 at No. 3 behind Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" and Taylor Swift's "Midnights".

Meanwhile, on the Top Album Sales chart, Kevin Jonas and his two younger brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas climbed to the top spot as it amassed 35,500 in pure album sales in the United States alone. It marked their fourth No. 1 on the list, following 2008's "A Little Bit Longer", 2009's "Lines, Vines and Trying Times", and 2019's "Happiness Begins".

Their new groovy sound was inspired by the legendary Bee Gees. "They were a huge influence in our lives, growing up and listening to them with our father. And obviously, as we grew up being three brothers in a band, we definitely understood similarities," Kevin explained in a statement.

The album also reflected the trio's life journey as a husband and father. One of the songs, "Little Birds", is a track about parenting. It's Kevin's "idea of a little bird, and the desire to protect your little ones," father-of one Nick said, "It just really resonates with me, and it's a cool version of a parenting song."

Kevin chimed in, "For me personally, it would be 'Vacation Eyes.' I think that song, you know, has a special meaning for myself in my journey with my wife. But at the same time, every time I listen to it, it just puts you back on the beach in a fun way. It's just where you want to live."

