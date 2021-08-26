Doja Cat Tapped to Host 2021 MTV VMAs

Instagram Music

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat is set to make her hosting debut at the 2021 MTV VMAs. It was announced on Wednesday, August 25 that the "Woman" singer will be hosting the big night which will take place on Sunday, September 12.

MTV announced it on its social media accounts. "Just like that! We officially have our 2021 #VMAs HOST 👑 @dojacat!!!" it wrote on Instagram alongside a video announcement. "Tune in September 12 @8PM to @MTV to watch it all go down!"

The "Say So" hitmaker also broke the news on her own social media accounts. "I'm hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow. Tune in on 9/12 at 8pm on @mtv," the 25-year-old told her followers.

The gig marks Doja's first hosting gig at an awards show. However, it isn't the first time for her to make an appearance at the VMAs. Last year, she hit the stage to perform a medley of "Say So" and "Like That" on the telecast. Doja also won the Moon Person for best new artist in 2020.

As for this year's award-giving event, she'll not only host but also perform. She is also nominated in the five categories including video of the year and artist of the year.

Last year's VMAs were hosted by Keke Palmer. The event was a primarily pre-taped and in an audience-free format, after plans to hold the event at Barclays Center was canceled. Producers of the VMAs, meanwhile, have yet to disclose any plans for this year's event.

