'Zoey 101' Alum Alexa Nikolas Sues Ex-Husband for Alleged Childhood Sexual Abuse and Grooming

The Nicole Bristow depicter on the TV series claims that Michael Milosh 'utilized his power' and 'maintained control' over her by isolating her from friends and delaying their divorce proceedings.

Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alexa Nikolas has filed a lawsuit against her ex, Mike Milosh. In the suit, the former star of "Zoey 101" accused her former husband of grooming and sexually assaulting her multiple times throughout their relationship.

The 29-year-old actress submitted the legal documents to a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, August 25, six years after their split. "As a the victim of deep psychological manipulation continuing from years of grooming and childhood sexual abuse, Nikolas was unable to realize the harm caused and wrongfulness of her abuser's conduct until she was able to escape the toxic relationship," the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, stated.

The court documents continued to read, "During the abuse, Milosh continued to exert control over Nikolas, which he had established during the grooming process while Nikolas was a minor." Nikolas alleged that Milosh, who is 13 years older than her, "utilized his power" and "maintained control" over her by sexually assaulting her, isolating her from friends, requiring her to be with him at all times and maintaining one car and only one set of house keys.

Nikola went on to admit that Milosh persuaded her to put her career on hold and give up her potential for financial independence. She also accused her ex-husband of controlling the finances and convincing her that she was mentally unstable any time she questioned the relationship or his intentions as well as delaying the divorce proceedings.

In the papers, Nikolas said that she met Milosh in person for the first time when she was 18 years old, during which he sexually assaulted her after he "digitally began penetrating [her] in her anus." The "Detention of the Dead" actress further stated that she told him to stop, but he refused. She then pointed out in her complaint that she wanted to "seek justice for the years of emotional, sexual, psychological and financial torture."

Nikolas filed the lawsuit five months after she first accused Milosh of sexual assault and grooming in an open letter she shared on her Instagram account titled "Groomed by the Groom". At the time, the Nicole Bristow depicter on the Nickelodeon series described her former spouse as an "ephebophile." She also claimed he groomed her for "a green card, success, and sex."

In her lengthy note, Nikolas stated that she has been suffering "PTSD from that relationship, even doubting my own sanity on some days." She added, "Creating this open letter has shown me that I'm not insane. My wish to [Milosh] is for him to experience a profound metanoia and renounce all of his disturbing ways."

After her social media posts were shared, Milosh himself responded in a statement to Billboard. "For as long as I can remember, I've always strongly supported women and their right to speak out and be heard. That is why the false claims made by my former wife had been so hurtful and shocking to me," he said. The Canadian musician then denied Nikolas' allegations, stating, "Regarding my ex-wife's recent Instagram post and its listed as serious and demonstratable untrue accusations, it's simply a piece of revisionist fiction. These are absurd and outrageous false claims."