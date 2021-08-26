Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

NBC Celebrity

While the wardrobe malfunction happened during the taping of 'America's Got Talent' quarterfinals kickoff and the video was posted by a fan one day later, the model wasn't aware of it until 2 weeks later.

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum was so late to realize her fashion mishap, yet she may still be embarrassed about it. The runway vet has laughed at herself after she unknowingly flashed the audience of "America's Got Talent".

The incident happened during the taping of season 16 quarterfinals kickoff, which aired live on August 10. It all began as Sofia Vergara was posing for a selfie with fellow judge Howie Mandel.

In a behind-the-scenes video taken by a live audience member, Heidi was first sitting with her back to the camera while casually looking up from her phone. She then quickly got up from her chair to join the two other judges for a selfie.

To get in the frame, the Germany-born beauty bent over the judge's table. But in the process, she accidentally flashed fans watching in their seats as her mini dress didn't help much to cover her bottom. The fan who recorded the video posted it one day later on TikTok and wrote over it, "When Heidi Klum had so much fun at AGT. Watch at the end."

However, Heidi didn't seem to notice it until two weeks later and later reacted on Instagram. Reposting the clip on her own social media page, the 48-year-old poked fun at the wardrobe malfunction as writing in the caption, "Note to self ….. don't bend over in a short skirt."

For the taping, Heidi looked lovely in a strapless, coral-color feather dress with a ribbon cinched waist. She completed her look with clear pump heels while accessorizing with pink bracelet and a huge diamond ring.

Despite the mishap, Heidi is still loved by "AGT" viewers and her fans. "I love all the judges, and Heidi Klum is my favorite," one person declared. Another raved over the former Victoria's Secret Angel, "She's still got it."

Some others, meanwhile, reacted with cheeky comments on the accidental flashing. "Everyone in the front row," one wrote. Another added, "First row…"