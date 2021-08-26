Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

The sad news is confirmed by fellow rappers who mourn the rising artist's death, including Problem Child 5 and Money Game Boo who call the late star their 'twin.'

AceShowbiz - An affiliate of Playboi Carti, R5 Homixide, has sadly passed away at such a young age. The sad news was confirmed by his friends on social media on Monday, August 23. He was only 22 years old.

Fellow artist Problem Child 5 was one of those who mourned R5 Homixide's death. Calling the late star his "twin," he posted on Instagram along with a photo of the late rapper, "Who tf gone watch my back now [broken heart emojis] Take me with you twin @r5homixide."

Money Game Boo also expressed his grief on his social media post. "REST UP LIL BRO," he wrote along with recent pics of him with R5 Homixide, "YOUR HEART WAS BIG AS THIS WORLD IM CONFUSED RIGHT NOW ALL I CAN SAY YOU NO YOU WAS AMAZING YOUNG LOIN IN MY EYES AN MY PRAYER GO UP TO U @problemchild5 LIL BRA PLEASE LIVE HIS LEGACY YOUR TEAM DEPENDING ON YOU TWIN LOVE YA N***A SEE YOU SOON TO LIVE YOUR BROTHER LEGACY."

Cause of death is not immediately given, but according to multiple reports R5 took his own life. "Classmates we're sad to report that our alum @R5_Homixide has reportedly passed away today at the age of 24 after committing suicide. We send our prayers to his friends and family during this tragedy," The Progress Report Media Group shared on Twitter.

Born Rashad Dowdy, R5 was based in Atlanta and considered a burgeoning rap star. He released his debut album "Gvnganati 3" in March 2020. His most recent music video for "Chrome Heart" has amassed over 65,000 views since it was dropped in July.

R5 Homixide was notably shouted out on Playboi Carti's "Whole Lotta Red" track "Stop Breathing" last December. "Free all my guys (What?), free Problem Child (What?)/ I been with lil' Demon and lil' Beno and R5 (What? What? Demon in that)," the latter raps in the song.

Playboi has not publicly commented on R5's passing.