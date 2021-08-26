Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Instagram Celebrity

The track star appears to shade Jamaicans by liking a rude tweet about the country, just days after she was under fire for dissing Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price.

Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sha'Carri Richardson's recent online activity raised people's eyebrows. The track star appeared to shade Jamaicans by liking a rude tweet about the country, just days after she was under fire for dissing Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price.

On Wednesday, August 25, fans noticed that Sha'Carri liked a disrespectful tweet about Jamaican. "Not y'all Jamaicans still talking s**t when y'all gotta walk barefoot to your coconut stand everyday for a living," read the said tweet.

Internet users quickly slammed the athlete upon knowing the matter. "This the nonsense y'all backing up. She doesn't have the right attitude. Y'all tryna polish her distasteful actions with all kinda fancy words and tryna smooth it over with her being young and 'going through things' but this ain't it," one person said. "And y'all swear she is all innocent.. God really works in a mysterious way," another user criticized her supporters.

"It's the ignorance for me," someone added. "She needs to delete her Twitter at this point," one user suggested. Some people, however, defended the athlete as one said, "They been coming for her she not wrong they was being petty 1 second after the race tf."

Prior to this, Sha'Carri liked a tweet dissing Shelly-Ann following the race at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon in which she placed 9th. "Shorty in the back look Lil Wayne," the tweet read, referring to a video featuring Shelly-Ann smirking while walking pass behind Sha'Carri during an interview.

Following the most recent race, Sha'Carri shared her feelings about the results. "I'm not upset with myself at all," she said. "This is one race. I'm not done. You know what I'm capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s**t you want because I'm here to stay. I'm not done."

"I'm the sixth-fastest woman in this game, ever, and can't nobody ever take that away from me," she added. "Congratulations to the winners. Congratulations to the people that won, but they’re not done seeing me yet - period."