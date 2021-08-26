 
 

R. Kelly's Live-In Girlfriend Confessed to Being Coached on What to Say for Gayle King Interview

Testifying against the 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer in his sex trafficking trial, the woman was asked if she was telling the truth when pressed about sexual abuse claims made against him.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - R. Kelly coached his girlfriends on what to say during their now infamous interview with Gayle King.

In March 2019, King sat down with two of the women who were live-in girlfriends of the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer at the time, as she asked them about the sexual abuse claims made in Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly".

Prosecutors asked one of the women, who is currently testifying against the musician in his sex trafficking trial in New York, whether or not she told the truth when she defended Kelly during the King interview.

"Were you being truthful when you spoke to Gayle King?" asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez. "I was not," the woman, referred to only as Jane Doe, responded.

Doe also testified that Kelly had coached her and the other woman on what to say and do, according to Reuters, and was present when their interviews were filmed - coughing whenever they went off script. "He was letting us know he was in the room with us," she told the court.

In addition, she alleged that Kelly barred her and his other live-in girlfriends from watching the Lifetime documentary about him, stating that if it came on television, "we were to immediately change the channel."

Kelly was arrested over two years ago and has pleaded not guilty to the sex trafficking charges. If found guilty on all counts, he faces up to life in prison.

