Tom Cruise Wants to Land His Helicopter on James Corden's House in Central London

Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - James Corden has unveiled Tom Cruise's crazy request. In his iMessage room chat with "The Late Late Show with James Corden" host, the "Mission: Impossible ‑ Fallout" actor once asked whether or not he could land his helicopter on the TV personality's house in Central London.

In a new episode of "The Late Late Show", James revealed that he talked about meeting up with Tom in London as he was filming a new show, while the 59-year-old actor was working on the upcoming "Mission: Impossible" movie. While the two coordinated a time to meet up, the actor texted the 43-year-old TV host a crazy request.

James went on showing his phone to the camera. It could be seen that he wrote to Tom, "I'm in London until mid-August, filming a new show. Let me know if you wanna grab a green juice x x x." The "Top Gun: Maverick" actor then replied, "What? You are here? We gotta find some time to grab some dinner. Are you at Coworth? I can land my Heli there."

James responded and ignored the request at first, as he thought Tom was only joking. He wrote back, "Here till august. Staying in St Johns Wood. Would love to see you x." However, the ex-husband of Katie Holmes insisted, "We are going to make that happen. Can I land my Heli in your yard? T."

James wrote back to Tom's message with four laughing face emojis. The "Edge of Tomorrow" actor replied, "Does this mean no?" While James didn't show the rest of the texts, he read his response, which said, "I'll measure it out, but my hunch is you can't land a helicopter in St Johns Wood. It's like in Central London," and Tom wrote back, "You'd be surprised where I can land."

James shared the story after the news broke that Tom landed his helicopter in a surprised British family's garden and treated them to a free chopper ride. At the time, the Hollywood star had to find an alternate landing spot when an airport in Warwickshire was temporarily closed.

The British family was told a VIP needed somewhere to land and they agreed to let Tom land in their back garden. Alison Webb told the BBC, "I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden. He [Tom] basically arrived and got out and it was like, 'Wow.' "

She was bowled over when Tom stepped out of the chopper. "He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much," the surprised mom said. She added that the day was "incredible" and "surreal" after the A-lister turned up at her doorstep.