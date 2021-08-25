 
 

Beyonce's Mom Slams 'Weird' Haters Criticizing Singer and Jay-Z's Tiffany Diamond Ad

Tina Lawson fires back at the naysayers after The Grio Instagram account posts several screenshots of tweets dissing the 'Halo' singer and her hip-hop mogul husband.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles' mother won't let anyone say negative things about the singer. After the "Halo" songstress landed in hot water over her and Jay-Z's Tiffany Diamond campaign, Tina Lawson came to her daughter's defense by slamming the "weird" haters.

On Tuesday, August 24, The Grio Instagram account posted several screenshots of tweets dissing Beyonce and Jay-Z. One post in particular read, "Beyonce being the first black women to wear some a Tiffany&Co piece that is made out of blood diamonds from Africa does not excite me. This isn't 2003."

"We in a global pandemic but certain brands JUST now thinking about including BW in their visual representations of capitalism and blood diamonds LOL," so read another tweet. "Can someone tell @TiffanyAndCo to read the room or nah?"

In a third tweet, it's stated, "I feel like Tiffany & Co. wanted beyonce/Jay z for the basquiate ad so they could frame the public discourse." It added, "Truly brilliant move bc now everyones defending blood diamonds and capitalism in the name of our cultures black icons which makes no sense but here we are."

Upon learning the criticism, Tina was quick to offer her clapback by writing in the comment section, "How many of you socially conscious activist own diamonds ? I thought so !" She further stressed, "Well guess what did you go to try to check to see where the diamond came from? Probably not !"

"So when you guys get engaged you won't have a diamond you gonna put on a sterling silver band," the 67-year-old continued. "And you better check out where it came from and the origin of where came from and why you add it check out the calls for the Leather that you weird because they made it came from another country to to ban and not buy diamonds right because your righteous !!"

Aside from catching fire for wearing the diamond, Beyonce was dragged by Twitter users for posing in front of long-unseen Jean-Michel Basquiat's painting, "Equals Pi", along with her rapper husband.

One person argued, "Insane to me that rich people can just buy art from artists who have passed and no one else gets to see it, kinda gross imo like these pieces should be able to be seen by everyone, thats literally what basquiat woulda wanted." Someone else questioned, "they been hiding a basquiat for decades just to use it for a Tiffany's ad?"

