 
 

Joel Madden Congratulates Sofia Richie's Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Family Photos

Instagram
Celebrity

The model's sister Nicole also takes to her own Instagram page to congratulate her sister on her 23rd birthday, writing in a loving post, 'Been loving you since day 1.'

  • Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Joel Madden is such a good brother-in-law for Sofia Richie. The Good Charlotte musician took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, August 24 to celebrate the model's 23rd birthday with a loving tribute.

Joel treated his followers to a never-before-seen picture featuring himself, wife Nicole Richie and young Sofia. "Happy Birthday to my little sister @sofiarichie," so 42-year-old artist wrote in the caption. "love you forever Sof."

The post also featured a picture with their 13-year-old daughter Harlow and the birthday girl. Sofia and Nicole's famous dad Lionel Richie was also seen in the tribute. Sofia, meanwhile, caught wind of the birthday shout-out and replied in the comment section. "I love you beyond!" so the model wrote.

  See also...

Sofia's sister Nicole took to her own page to congratulate her sister on her birthday. "Been loving you since day 1. Happy Birthday @sofiarichie," the House of Harlow founder wrote alongside some throwback pictures. To the sweet post, Sofia replied, "Omg! This makes me want to cry."

Nicole also took to Instagram Story to further celebrate Sofia's big day. "Don't forget i taught you everything you know. Like how to grt [sic] escorted out of parties," the 39-year-old "The Simple Life" alum wrote hilariously over some pictures of the sisters. "And how to get day drunk in grocery stores."

As for Sofia, she's currently happily dating Elliot Grainge. Back in April, the model and her music executive beau enjoyed a romantic getaway. Sofia treated fans to a peak of the vacay by posting a picture featuring them riding a blue convertible with the beautiful St. Barts as its stunning background. The model lifted her two hands up high in the air, with her two fingers from each hand making the V sign.

