 
 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Grow Closer With Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Grow Closer With Prince William and Kate Middleton
WENN/John Rainford
Celebrity

Stewart Pearce, the author of 'Diana: The Voice of Change', notes that the Sussexes and the Cambridges 'are talking with one another and they're talking by Zoom.'

  • Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - It seems like Prince Harry and Prince William are mending fences. If a new report is to be believed, the two princes are becoming "very close" following a rift after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle decided to step down as senior royal members in 2020.

"I know that the four are talking with one another and they're talking by Zoom [and by] FaceTime," royal expert Stewart Pearce told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 24. "They're very close with one another."

The author of "Diana: The Voice of Change" went on to note that Harry and Meghan are "very different" from William and Kate. "Their lens on the world is highly individualized," so Stewart claimed. "And what's remarkable is that they all totally respect [each other], but this lens is different."

  See also...

Previous report also claimed that Kate and Meghan are communicating well. "Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often," a source claimed earlier this month. "Meghan and Kate's relationship was never that close. And now they're closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family."

It was also said that the Duchess of Sussex reached out to her sister-in-law to talk about Kate's possible involvement in an upcoming Netflix documentary. "Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often," another source said.

The source continued, "Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate's charity work and the huge impact she's made with her philanthropy." As for the Duchess of Cambridge, it was said that "Kate is very flattered, and it's all very positive between them."

You can share this post!

Amber Smith Addresses 'Hurtful' and 'Cruel' DMs Shaming Her Over Son's Death

Aaliyah's Biography Author Shuts Down 'Absurd' Claims Saying She Promotes It at Singer's Gravesite
Related Posts
Prince Harry Encourages Soldiers to Support Each Other After Taliban Takeover in Afghanistan

Prince Harry Encourages Soldiers to Support Each Other After Taliban Takeover in Afghanistan

Prince Harry Insists His Upcoming Tell-All Isn't a 'F**k You' to Royal Family

Prince Harry Insists His Upcoming Tell-All Isn't a 'F**k You' to Royal Family

Prince Harry to Tell All in 'Accurate and Wholly Truthful' Memoir

Prince Harry to Tell All in 'Accurate and Wholly Truthful' Memoir

Report: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Issued a 'Warning Shot' by the Palace

Report: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Issued a 'Warning Shot' by the Palace

Most Read
Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child
Celebrity

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Beyonce and Jay-Z Flaunt Chemistry in Tiffany and Co's Campaign, Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Beyonce and Jay-Z Flaunt Chemistry in Tiffany and Co's Campaign, Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Kodak Black Reveals Injuries After Involved in Plane Crash With Gervonta Davis

Kodak Black Reveals Injuries After Involved in Plane Crash With Gervonta Davis

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad