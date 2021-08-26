Jimmy Hayes' Wife Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death: 'I Miss You'

Instagram Celebrity

'My angel I love you so much,' Kristen Hayes writes on her Instagram Story over a picture of Jimmy holding their two sons, three-month-old Mac, and 2-year-old Beau.

AceShowbiz - Jimmy Hayes's wife addresses the athlete's sudden death earlier this week. Kristen Hayes took to her Instagram account to talk how she cope with the former NHL player's passing.

"My angel I love you so much," Kristen wrote on her Instagram Story over a picture of Jimmy holding their two sons, three-month-old Mac, and 2-year-old Beau. "I miss you. I don't know how I'm going to do life without you."

She went on to say, "You should be here. This isn't fair."

Jimmy was found dead at his Milton, Massachusetts home on Monday morning, August 23. While the cause of death has yet to be revealed, a law enforcement official said his death is not considered suspicious.

Following his death, fellow NHL players paid tributes to him. NHL itself wrote on its official Instagram account, "The NHL family mourns the passing of Jimmy Hayes, who appeared in over 300 games with the Blackhawks, Panthers, Devils and his hometown Bruins. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

The Boston Bruins, meanwhile, stated that they are "heartbroken by the passing of Dorchester native and former Bruin Jimmy Hayes." They went on yo write, "Our thoughts are with his wife Kristen, his sons Beau and Mac, and the entire Hayes family during this very difficult time."

New Jersey Devils also expressed condolences for Jimmy's family in a post which read, "We are thinking of the Hayes family and friends during this difficult time. His infectious personality and easygoing nature were contagious to all who spent time with him. He had a tremendous ability to make everyone feel welcome. You will be missed, Jimmy."

Jimmy was survived by his wife Kristen and their two sons. The late actor also left behind four siblings, Jennifer, Eileen, Justine and Kevin Hayers, who is an alternate captain for the Philadelphia Flyers.