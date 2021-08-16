Meghan Markle Reportedly Reaches Out to Kate Middleton to Collaborate on Netflix Project

WENN/John Rainford Celebrity

The Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly 'very flattered' after the Duchess of Sussex reached out to discuss the upcoming Netflix documentary project that will highlight her sister-in-law's charity activities.

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle seems to want to prove that there's no bad blood between her and Kate Middleton by collaborating on a project. The Duchess of Sussex is reported to have reached out to her sister-in-law to talk about Kate's possible involvement in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

"Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often," a source revealed to Us Weekly. Adding more details, the insider said, "Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate's charity work and the huge impact she's made with her philanthropy."

While Kate usually follows a more standard route when it comes to publicizing her royal duties, the insider claimed that she has considered Meghan's offer. "Kate is very flattered, and it's all very positive between them," the so-called inside source told the publication.

Back in September 2020, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry signed a multi-year contract with Netflix to create original content for the platform, including documentaries, movies, series and children's programming. They were offered nearly $100 million for the deal.

The partnership, named Archewell Productions, was one of the first they agreed to after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in March the same year. Upcoming projects include the docuseries "Heart of Invictus", which Harry will appear on and executive produce as well as "Pearl", an animated show that Meghan will executive produce.

"Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience and the need for connection," the 40-year-old former actress and her husband said in a statement at the time. "Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."