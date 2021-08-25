 
 

Amber Smith Addresses 'Hurtful' and 'Cruel' DMs Shaming Her Over Son's Death

Amber Smith Addresses 'Hurtful' and 'Cruel' DMs Shaming Her Over Son's Death
Instagram
Celebrity

Amber took to Instagram Story to reveal some of DMs that accuse her and her husband Granger Smith of replacing their late son River with their newborn, Maverick.

  • Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amber Smith and Granger Smith dealt with "hurtful" comments following the death of their son River Kelly. Amber took to Instagram Story to reveal some of DMs that shamed her and his husband over the tragic drowning accident in addition to accusing them of replacing their late son with their newborn.

"I never like to give these people more attention than they deserve, but it's a reminder that we live in a dark world, where people judge one another, and say the most hurtful, cruel things," Amber wrote on Tuesday, August 24. "Please think before you type or speak your opinions."

She went on saying, "The Bible tells us that the tongue is a fire -- James 3:6 The tongue is also a fire,(A) a world of evil among the parts of the body. It corrupts the whole body,(B) sets the whole course of one's life on fire, and itself set on fire by hell."

  See also...

"Choose to be the light," The "Monsterwolf" star, added in a separate post. "And know who you are in Jesus Christ so when flaming darts come are way you are wearing the armor of God. Not today Satan."

Amber and Granger welcomed their youngest son Maverick on August 20. The couple shared in a May video on YouTube that he wanted to pay tribute to River through their newborn baby's name. "I really Riv to be in the name, whatever name we picked, I wanted Riv to be a part of that name," Amber said in the clip.

"We went back and forth -- should we do middle name Kelly? Or should we do middle name River?" she went on to explain. "I wanted this baby to have his own identity, and I didn't want him to be so tied to River. But I did want him to have a little piece of his brother in his name."

You can share this post!

Nirvana Hit With Child Exploitation Lawsuit for Naked Baby Photo on 'Nevermind' Album Cover

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Grow Closer With Prince William and Kate Middleton
Most Read
Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child
Celebrity

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Beyonce and Jay-Z Flaunt Chemistry in Tiffany and Co's Campaign, Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Beyonce and Jay-Z Flaunt Chemistry in Tiffany and Co's Campaign, Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Kodak Black Reveals Injuries After Involved in Plane Crash With Gervonta Davis

Kodak Black Reveals Injuries After Involved in Plane Crash With Gervonta Davis

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad