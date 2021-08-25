Tory Lanez Caught Liking and Retweeting a Post From Twitter Account Hating on Megan Thee Stallion

Instagram Celebrity

The Twitter page with handle @burner_cp33, which was previously named 'Megan Lied On Tory Lanez', is now changed to 'playboy2X' after the 'Stupid Again' rapper noticed its post.

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez is seemingly still holding a grudge against Megan Thee Stallion. Hours after a judge increased his bail for violating the "Savage" femcee's restraining order, the "Stupid Again" rapper was caught liking and retweeting a post from a Twitter account hating on her.

On Monday, August 23, the Canadian star took to Instargam and Twitter to share a video of himself puffing on a cigar while listening to Sizzla's "Solid as a Rock". Alongside the clip in which he lip-synced to lyrics "they will never ever take my crown," he simply wrote, "KEEZY."

A Twitter page named "Megan Lied On Tory Lanez" then replied to Tory's post with a GIF. The reply didn't go unnoticed by the "Say It" MC who then retweeted and liked the post. However, the owner of the account with handle @burner_cp33 has decided to change its name to "playboy2X".

This arrived after Tory appeared in a court hearing in Los Angeles to address his violation of Megan's restraining order. In the hearing, a judge ruled that he needs to pay an additional $60,000 in bail, bringing his total up to $250,000. He's also barred from attending any events that Megan is also scheduled to appear at.

Tory, however, apparently didn't worry much about the ruling since he managed to crack jokes after leaving the courtroom. When he was approached by paparazzi, he said, "All a mistake? If you're gonna get me, give me from my right side."

Tory violated Megan's restraining order after he made a surprise appearance at DaBaby's Rolling Loud set in July. At that time, Tory took the stage by hiding inside a huge costume just right after Megan's set.

DaBaby then told fans, "I'll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here. I got a million dollars right now if you can guess who... Who you think?" After that, Tory pulled off the mask and joined DaBaby to perform their collaborative single, "SKAT".

Megan was granted a restraining order against Tory in October 2020 after he allegedly shot her in the foot in July that year.