 
 

DaBaby Yells at Fan Throwing Shoe at Him During Rolling Loud Performance

The 'Rockstar' hitmaker, meanwhile, shocks the concertgoers by bringing out Tory Lanez at the music festival just right after Megan Thee Stallion's performance.

  Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - DaBaby had an unexpected encounter during his gig at Rolling Loud in Miami. After a fan threw a shoe at him while he's taking the stage, the "Rockstar" hitmaker paused his performance briefly to shout back at the thrower.

The incident took place on Sunday, July 25. In a video surfacing online, the MC could be seen asking the crowd to "put a hand in the air with a cell phone and then turn the f**king light on." Just shortly after he ended his message, the shoe was being hurled at him.

After the shoe almost hit his back, DaBaby screamed, "Who the f**k threw that motherf**king busted a** god-damn Adida?" In the wake of the incident, however, he got trolled by many internet user instead of getting their sympathy.

One person on Twitter mocked, "Whomever threw that shoe at Dababy is legendary." Another individual penned, "Normalize throwing a shoe at DaBaby." A third quipped, "I'm not mad someone threw a shoe at DaBaby at Rolling Loud. I'm mad someone threw a shoe at DaBaby at Rolling Loud and missed."

During his performance, DaBaby shocked the concertgoers by bringing Tory Lanez on the stage just right after Megan Thee Stallion's set. As for Tory, he previously hid inside a huge costume as DaBaby asked his fans to guess who's in it.

"I'll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here," the 29-year-old, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, told the crowd. "I got a million dollars right now if you can guess who... Who you think?"

Tory then pulled off the mask and joined DaBaby to perform their collaborative single, "SKAT". Unfortunately, not everyone was pleased with the surprise as one Twitter user wrote, "I truly hope dababy and tory lanez both have some terrible s**t coming their way. praying on a horrendous downfall for them both."

"Dababy bringing Tory Lanez out right after Megan Thee Stallion performed is not petty its evil. Tory shot that girl," another raged. "He literally tried to harm that girl. This ain't no rap beef quit trying to minimize what Tory did to that girl."

DaBaby and Tory's collaboration seemingly has cost his friendship with Megan, whom DaBaby teamed up with for "Cash S**t", "Nasty", "Cry Baby" and DJ Khaled's "I Did It". They even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

