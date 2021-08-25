 
 

Kanye West's Upcoming Chicago 'Donda' Listening Party Won't Require COVID-19 Vaccines or Test

As confirmed by Chicago Park District spokeswoman Michele Lemons, the event that is set to be held at Soldier Field Chicago on August 26 will be attended by 38,000 fans of the rapper.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West isn't following the footsteps of some other artists who require attendees to follow strict rules to attend their music events. For his upcoming "Donda" listening party, which is set to be held on Thursday, August 26 and will start at 9 P.M. at Soldier Field, Chicago, fans don't have to show vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test results.

Though the event requires no proof of vaccination and negative test results, the capacity of the stadium will be reduced from 63,000 to 38,000. Chicago Park District spokeswoman Michele Lemons said in a statement that the limited capacity shows that the district is taking the situation seriously.

"Kanye West's performance is one of many examples that show that Chicago can be open and safe at the same time," Michele told the Chicago Tribune on Tuesday, August 24. "We have worked with Soldier Field on COVID-19 safety protocols, as we have other venues including Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate Fields, and feel this event can be safely held with the proper mitigation efforts in place."

The Chicago native named his new record in honor of his late mother Donda and has also allegedly constructed a replica of his home, which he used to share with his mom during his younger age, in Soldier Field.

The ex of Kim Kardashian teased the reconstruction of his childhood crib on Instagram on August 20. The 1,600-square-foot house was owned by his mother over 18 years ago before she sold it for $121,000 in 2003.

Previously, Kanye threw two "Donda" listening events at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The first was in July and the other one was held earlier this month. At the time, Kim attended the parties with their young children 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm. The daughter of Kris Jenner also wore a matching outfit with the 44-year-old rapper.

