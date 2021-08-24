 
 

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Sonya Curry, who has been married to former NBA player Dell Curry for 33 years, is unveiled to have submitted the divorce papers back on June 14 in North Carolina.

  • Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Stephen Curry's parents are divorcing. Sonya Curry and Dell Curry, who have been married for 33 years, finally called it quits after "exploring a trial separation" for around a year.

"After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage," the now-estranged couple said in a joint statement shared to PEOPLE. "As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness."

"We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths," the message continued to read. "We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward."

Sonya submitted the divorce papers on June 14 in North Carolina, according to court records obtained by TMZ. No further details were provided regarding her split from Dell.

Sonya and Dell, who was in the NBA from 1986 until 2002, first met at Virginia Tech University. After years of dating, they tied the knot in 1988. Aside from Stephen, they share two other children, 31-year-old Seth Curry and 26-year-old Sydel Curry.

The news arrived just weeks after Stephen, who plays for the Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association, celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with Ayesha Curry. Sharing on Instagram some sweet pictures of him and his wife, he penned, "Est. 2011 [to] 2021 10 Yrs."

"My woman. Never a day goes by I'm not thankful for your presence, your beauty, your spirit! Sexy as can be inside and out & continuing to show me how amazing our God is by the creation that you are. Blessed me with the 3 of the dopest humans around. You are the [key] to everything that I do. This is a major milestone- but more a moment to get excited about the next chapters ahead," he went on. "Lucky I'm (still) in love with my best friend. To Antares and back… @ayeshacurry."

