 
 

Kristen Bell Always Tries to Be Honest on Social Media Due to 'Impossible Ideal of Perfection'

Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Frozen' actress wants to show humanity through her social media posts as she talks about the danger of the 'impossible ideal of perfection' in today's age.

  • Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kristen Bell wants to be honest on social media to prove that "everyone is human."

The "Frozen II" star - who has daughters Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six, with her husband Dax Shepard - has vowed to be open and honest with her family life on social media because she wants people to understand that nobody is perfect, especially as so many people try to share a "curated" version of their life online.

"It's important for (Dax and me) to show that everyone is human," she told WSJ magazine. "Seeing people's curated lives on social media can lead to a lot of shame, and shame is an incredibly dangerous feeling."

  See also...

"So we like to talk about our struggles and be honest about our lives in hopes of combating that impossible ideal of perfection."

Kristen and Dax have been praised for their relatable outlook on life in the past, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated lockdowns.

And the 41-year-old actress said she's now closer than ever to her family, especially her two daughters.

"Oh, Lord. I've certainly gotten to know them more than I ever thought I would, mainly because I'm the receptacle for every opinion or piece of verbal diarrhoea that comes into their brain(s)," she laughed. "It really forced us in the corner that parenting books teach about… how only boring people get bored, and when your child is bored, it's actually a sign that their brain is about to make new neural pathways, because they can become creative if they can lift themselves out of boredom."

