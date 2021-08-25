Busta Rhymes Lets Out Expletive-Laden Rant Against Covid-19 Safety Protocols

WENN Celebrity

The 'Break Ya Neck' rapper didn't hold back as he harshly criticized the strict health protocols implemented amid the ongoing worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

AceShowbiz - A clip of rapper Busta Rhymes ranting against masks and COVID safety policies is going viral on social media.

Despite surging COVID deaths, and the death of his friend and collaborator Fred the Godson from the coronavirus last year (20), Busta continues to oppose safety protocols that "take our civil liberties away."

In a clip from last month's Seoul Tacos 10th Anniversary Block Party in St. Louis, Missouri, Rhymes rails, "In the last sixteen f**king months, COVID could suck a d**k. All these little weird a** government policies and mandates, suck a d**k. They're trying to take our civil liberties away. It feels good to be back outside, we outside for real! (sic)"

The "Break Ya Neck" star also attacks mandates about masking. "F**k your mask... You can't eat food with a f**king mask on. You can't even see each other smile with a mask on," he rages.

He even complains his flirting with women is being affected.

"All of that energy gets blocked when your mask is on," he tells the crowd in the clip. "Energy is important and we are all conductors of good energy."

In an interview with NME last October (20), Busta also slammed people following government guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease as "sheeple."

"We're getting caught up in the overwhelming abundances of propaganda that's keeping us distracted from realising that there's some truth we need to start working towards and getting to the bottom of," he said.