 
 

50 Cent Reveals Why He's 'More Afraid' of His Late Mom Instead of His Bullies

50 Cent Reveals Why He's 'More Afraid' of His Late Mom Instead of His Bullies
Instagram
Celebrity

The rapper, who serves as executive producer of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan', divulges that one scene of the show is inspired by his real childhood memory.

  • Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent admitted that he's "more afraid" of his late mother instead of his bullies. On the reason why, the "In da Club" rapper revealed that Sabrina Jackson was "everything" to him.

The MC made the revelation when discussing "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" in a virtual interview with Page Six. "[There's a scene] from the first episode where [titular character] Kanan gets beat up and he goes back in the house and his mother puts the toys in the socks. That really happened," he first divulged.

"Like, that was from my life... There's a point where, things that you are afraid of, that I got bumped around a lot in the park but I was more afraid of my mom than the people I got bumped around by because I could not escape her," the show's executive producer added. "Her being a single mom at that point, she was everything."

50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, went on to note that Sabrina was both his "mom and [his dad] and she was tough." He continued, "So I didn't know when it was okay to be emotional and when it wasn't... She would look and say, 'Get up from off the floor. What you don't over there cryin' and actin' like a little girl.' "

  See also...

"She'd get mad and you go, 'Oh, s**t, it's not okay to be hurt this time,' " the hip-hop star/ actor further recalled. "So, she's balancing when she should be soft and when she should be firm with you."

50 Cent's mother Sabrina was killed in a fire when he was only eight years old. Since then, he lived with his grandparents but his mother's friends remained in his life. "Looking at my journey, some of the decisions my mother made guided me, because the people of her life had something to represent financial freedom. They were my I had those wonderful things in front of me," he once shared.

"They got everything you wanted, so it was going to lead me to the same path in the hustle and do different things, and you know, I just bumped into that roof I wanted to do more," he added. "So I'm involved in music and entertainment that goes completely beyond that level of success."

You can share this post!

Yung Bleu Is 'Back Free' After Arrested for Suspended License as He Accuses Cops of Racial Profiling

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year
Related Posts
50 Cent Pokes Fun at Remy Martin for Suing His Cognac Company: 'They Are Afraid of Me'

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Remy Martin for Suing His Cognac Company: 'They Are Afraid of Me'

50 Cent Under Fire for Mocking Plus-Size Girls

50 Cent Under Fire for Mocking Plus-Size Girls

Fans Blame 50 Cent for DaBaby's Homophobic Controversy

Fans Blame 50 Cent for DaBaby's Homophobic Controversy

50 Cent Gloats Over Youngest Son's View of Him as 'Superhero'

50 Cent Gloats Over Youngest Son's View of Him as 'Superhero'

Most Read
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood
Celebrity

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Noel Gallagher to Take a Break From Drinking After Returning From Ibiza Party

Noel Gallagher to Take a Break From Drinking After Returning From Ibiza Party

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Brandon Flowers Feels 'Less Anxious' After Joe Biden Replaces Donald Trump

Brandon Flowers Feels 'Less Anxious' After Joe Biden Replaces Donald Trump

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Kodak Black Reveals Injuries After Involved in Plane Crash With Gervonta Davis

Kodak Black Reveals Injuries After Involved in Plane Crash With Gervonta Davis

Khalid Bares His Stomach and Shows Off Muscles After Weight Loss

Khalid Bares His Stomach and Shows Off Muscles After Weight Loss