Reba McEntire Clarifies She Had RSV Virus After Previously Saying She Contracted COVID-19

Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Reba McEntire has clarified her previous statement about her health scare. In a new interview, the country star revealed that she had RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) after she previously stated that she contracted COVID-19.

When making an appearance on "Talk Shop Live" with Nancy O'Dell on Monday, August 23, the Grammy-winning artist shared, "I did say that I had COVID but when I got tested my antibodies, it came up that I had not had COVID." She also pointed out that she seemed to have a "false positive" coronavirus test.

"I had my antibodies from my vaccine," Reba continued explaining. "So I had all the symptoms, so I was kinda probably -- I did get tested, you know the test that I had and it said that I had it but then the nurse that came and tested me for my antibodies said that I probably had the RSV virus."

As for her recent condition, Reba told host Nancy that she's "doin' great." The "Does He Love You" songstress said, "I'm prayin' for everybody who's contacted it. Family members, friends, I'm sure prayin' for all of ya. 'Cause whatever I had, it sure wasn't fun."

Previously, Reba opened up in a TikTok live stream that she and her boyfriend Rex Linn, who appeared on "CSI: Miami", caught the virus despite both having been vaccinated. "It's not fun to get this. I did get it," the 66-year-old singer said on August 6. She went on noting, "Rex and I got it and it's not fun. You don't feel good. We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home and be protected the best you can."

Reba added, "I just want to say one thing, this has been a hard year and it's getting rougher again." During the live session, the "Turn On the Radio" hitmaker also reminded her fans to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak, "You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home."