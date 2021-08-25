 
 

Kendall Jenner Brutally Trolled Over New Naked Picture

While the 25-year-old model flaunts her enviable figure in the steamy promo photo for Jacquemus ad campaign, many are baffled by her pose and blank expression in the said image.

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner may be one of the hottest runway stars nowadays, but not everything she does can please everyone. Her new steamy photo for Jacquemus ad campaign is evidence of how she still generates mixed reviews.

In the steamy promo photo, the 25-year-old model appeared to strip down to her birthday suit and wear nothing but a pair of pink peep-toe mules with matching knee-high socks. A fuchsia Jacquemus handbag that was slung over her shoulder, and the actual item that is promoted in the image, strategically covered her breasts.

The brunette beauty also accessorized with a chunky earring while she was dangling from what looks like a piece of green yarn. Posing sideways, she gave a blank stare while holding on to the thin string.

While some of her fans were raving over her on Instagram, calling her legend and pretty as well as leaving some fire emojis, some others were not impressed with her pose in the image. "This is not it," one person commented on the photo which was posted on the official Instagram page of Jacquemus. Another said, "I could fall asleep seeing this picture boring asf."

A third critic blasted the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum, "She literally gives us nothing but skinny." A fourth remarked, "bro i feel bad but she always makes me uncomfy like this is a cool shoot snd she's just… there LOL."

Some others sarcastically said, "Love her lack of energy, go on girl give us nothing!" and "Yes give us nothing kendall." Baffled, someone reacted on Twitter, "Excuse me." Another commented on Kendall's weird pose, "white strip club be like…," while one person blurted out, "This got me crying on the inside and outside."

" 'I CAME IN LIKE A WRECKINGGGG BALL' …. Of YARN," another wrote, quoting the lyrics of Miley Cyrus' song "Wrecking Ball", which music video has the singer dangling from an actual wrecking ball. Someone else additionally claimed, "I'm sure for the money she got paid for this she doesn't care what some normal folk scrolling on IG think."

