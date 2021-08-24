Tekashi 6ix9ine's Former Manager Shotti Denies Stealing the Rapper's $2.2M Show Money

Instagram Celebrity

Claiming that he himself is 'a millionaire,' Kifano 'Shotti' Jordan insists in a new podcast interview that there's 'never any need' for him to take the 'Swervin' rapper's money.

AceShowbiz - Kifano "Shotti" Jordan has denied accusations that he stole Tekashi 6ix9ine's money worth $2.2 million from his 2018 tour. The former manager of the "FEFE" spitter shut down the allegations in a new podcast interview.

In a special episode of DJ Akademiks' new podcast "Off the Record", Shotti addressed accusations of stealing millions of dollars from the rapper via a call from the prison. After the host asked him about the missing money, the ex-manager denied the claims as saying, "There are people that handle money, and you know this. He had his business manager, I had my accountant, and my girl from booking. They all handled the funds."

"The point is, I'm a millionaire and he was mad. He's not the only artist I worked with," Shotti pointed out. He further stressed, "I came in jail a millionaire, I'm going to go home a millionaire, probably with more money I came in with. It's just that simple. There was never any need for me to steal anything from him. If I took the money, I would've said 'yeah, I took the money.' "

Elsewhere in the conversation, Akademiks asked Shotti if he'd ever forgiven 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez. In response, the 39-year-old artist manager elaborated on the outcast rapper's current condition.

"He's forgiven," Shotti said at the 13:45 mark. "He's got to forgive himself at the end of the day. He knows he don't like how he's living, man. He don't like that. He doesn't like hiding, and he's hiding. He don't got no money to pay security. That money ran out, man. It's over for him. That's just that."

Shotti's statement came nearly three years after he was accused of stealing $2.2 million from the rapper's 2018 tour. According to a source, 6ix9ine should've received $2.5 million for a tour. The so-called inside source also claimed the "Swervin" artist was only given $300,000 from his show and the rest was taken by his former manager Shotti.

A year after being accused of stealing the show money, Shotti was sentenced to 15 years in prison for charges related to 6ix9ine's federal racketeering case.