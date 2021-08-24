Candace Cameron Bure Feels 'Very Sad' for Not Being Able to Drop Youngest Child Off at College

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Fuller House' actress shares on Instagram a picture of her dropping her 'baby' Maksim Bure, whom she shares with husband Valeri Bure, off at the airport before he leaves for college.

Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Candace Cameron Bure just had an emotional moment in her life as a mother over the weekend. The 45-year-old "Fuller House" actress revealed on her Instagram account that she sent her youngest child Maksim off for college on Sunday, August 22.

Candace took to her Instagram account to share how she was feeling now that her youngest child are going to college. "So we just dropped our youngest, the baby, off at the airport to go to college and I'm very sad that I didn't get to go to take him to college," she admitted. "I had to just drop him off at LAX, and I'm getting no sympathy from someone," she added jokingly.

Candace also posted a picture of her dropping her "baby" Maksim Bure, whom she shares with husband Valeri Bure, off at the airport. "College bound!!! I'm so excited for him, although as his mama, and him being the baby, I'm so [crying emoji]. Go @maksim.bure Go!! Be great for God!!" so the proud mom captioned the pic, which featured her hugging her son.

Later that night, the actress detailed her son's travel to college in a video on Instagram Story. "For an update, Maks did not call me when his flight landed," the actress shared with her followers. "But I just called him, and he landed safe and sound, and we FaceTimed."

"And someone's picking him up from the airport, and he's sleeping on someone's couch," she continued. "I don't know! It's the college life, right?"

Back in May, Candace celebrated her son's high school graduation in a loving Instagram post. "What a day! My boy. My son. My baby. So proud of you. You have grown so much in character and your love for God," she wrote alongside a video of Maksim on the big day. "Your joy is infectious! You are and have always been such a blessing to us; to be your mama and papa."

"We are so grateful God gave us to you to be your parents. As well as everyone who has contributed in your journey @alisaalbers. Go @maksim.bure !!!" she concluded the sweet message.