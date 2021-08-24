Kanye West Rebuilds His Childhood Home for Next 'Donda' Listening Party

WENN/Ivan Nikolov Music

Stage crew is pictured working to build a structure that resembles the 'Nah Nah Nah' spitter's childhood home at Soldier Field, where he is going to host the third listening party for his new album.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is apparently going to pay tribute to his childhood with his upcoming "Donda" event. As he prepares to release his new album, the Atlanta native is recreating his childhood home for his third "Donda" listening party.

Kanye's plan was unveiled after pictures from Soldier Field surfaced online. In the images, stage crew was seen rebuilding a structure that resembles the home where the "Follow God" MC grew up on the South Side of Chicago. The house seems to be built on the stage in the middle of the football field.

The name of Kanye's new album "Donda" is an homage to his late mother, so it seems fitting that he wants to revisit his childhood memories during the third listening party in the city where he was born and raised.

The Atlanta native previously teased about his plan with an image of his old crib posted on his Instagram page on August 20, after deleting other posts. In 2020, he bought the house back for $225,000.

Despite his creativity, not all were impressed with Kanye's elaborate stage plan. One person reacted on Instagram, "Damn why kanye always doing so much extra s**t, just drop the album bro." Another weighed in, "This man better sell at least 400k with all this damn promotion…" A third remarked, "This s**t turning into a Broadway musical."

Kanye is set to host the third listening party for "Donda" at Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears, on Thursday, August 26. The album, meanwhile, has not been given an updated release date after multiple delays.

Recently, his manager Abou "Bu" Thiam assured devotees the album is really going to be released within this month. Responding to a frustrated fan who asked, "After this will he finally drop the album?" Thiam wrote, "Absolutely!"

Answering another question, Ye's manager explained that the 44-year-old star will "100% release DONDA," although he didn't specify the date, leaving some observers unimpressed. "we ain't believing it until it's on streaming...," griped another social media user.