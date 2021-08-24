 
 

Olivia Rodrigo Flaunts Y2K-Themed Style in Angst-Filled 'Brutal' Music Video

In the Petra Collins-directed visual, the 19-year-old 'Sour' artist is seen breaking her ankle during a ballet lesson and having a meltdown during an Instagram Live.

  • Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has wowed fans with her style in the "Brutal" music video. In the clip released on Monday, August 24, the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star is seen channeling her teen angst in various 2000s outfits.

The Petra Collins-directed visual opens with a retro video game that features Olivia's different characters. It first shows the singer breaking her ankle during a ballet lesson before transitioning to be a news anchor.

Olivia then switches from newscaster to a high school student, who looks cool in a red sleeveless top, skirt, boots and a red beret. The footage then shows her having a meltdown during an Instagram Live as she sings, "All I did was try my best/ This the kinda thanks I get?/ Unrelentlessly upset."

"They say these are the golden years/ But I wish I could disappear," the 18-year-old musician continues. "Ego crush is so severe/ God, it's brutal out here."

Olivia announced the release of the "Brutal" music video through her Instagram account. " 'Brutal' music video is out now! had the best time ever making this," she gushed. "So so so grateful for @petrafcollins who constantly inspires me and who directed this video so incredibly. hope u guys love the vid and all my teen angst lol."

Many have since praised the rising star. One in particular was Conan Gray who jokingly replied in the comment section, "u could kick me in the face with boots any day." Jayden Bartels simply exclaimed, "YESSSSS". Selena Gomez, meanwhile, reposted the clip on her Instagram Story and wrote, "my bestie @petracollins directed the perfectly adorable @oliviarodrigo."

"Brutal" is one of the tracks from Olivia's debut album "Sour". The album, which also features her hit singles "Drivers License", "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U", currently occupies the No. 3 spot in the Billboard 200 album chart.

