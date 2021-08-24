Chadwick Boseman's Wife Fighting in Court to Seek $71K Reimbursement for Funeral Expenses

Celebrity

The 'Black Panther' star's widow Taylor Simone Ledward, who has been appointed the executor of her late husband's estate, demands to be paid back for the money she spent on his funeral.

Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chadwick Boseman's wife is fighting in court to be paid back for expenses related to her husband's funeral. Taylor Simone Ledward filed her claim in April, demanding she is paid $71,000 from the estate.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Taylor asked to be paid $71,613.74 which included $9,500 for the venue, $8,500 for the funeral services including $2,631 for beverages, and $1,275 for flowers. She also spent $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at McDougald Funeral Home in South Carolina.

However, Taylor's request was rejected by the court, which stated that the request "must be supported by evidence of payment by the claimant." The order read, "support for claim is unclear based upon the partial payments, transferred account, and documents provided," as the court said it required further documentation to prove it was paid.

Not ready to give up just yet, Taylor has now filed new documents which included receipts, check stubs, and financial documents showing how the money was spent. The newly filed documents also included declarations from Chadwick's close friends who paid for certain expenses and were reimbursed by Taylor.

The judge will make his final decision on Taylor's request in a hearing set for November.

Taylor, who secretly married Chadwick a couple of months before he died of colon cancer in August 2020, was appointed the executor of the estate in court after his death as he died without a will. Back in April, his widow filed an inventory and appraisal of the actor's estate which revealed that his estate is listed as being worth $3,577,861.

Recently, the "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" star's parents Leroy and Carolyn filed documents in the case requesting to be notified of all matters in the estate. It's unclear if they have issues with how the estate is being managed.