Samantha Morton Added to the Cast of Harvey Weinstein Scandal Movie 'She Said'

Joining Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in the feature film, the 'Minority Report' actress will take on the role of Zelda Perkins, the disgraced producer's former assistant who was forced to sign strict NDA.

Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Samantha Morton will play a real life former assistant to Harvey Weinstein in "She Said", about the New York Times journalists who reported on the disgraced producer's sex scandals.

The "Minority Report" star will play Zelda Perkins, who was legally barred from talking about her former boss' abusive behavior thanks to strict non-disclosure agreements she was forced to sign, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are starring as Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, respectively, the journalists behind the bombshell New York Times 2017 expose that brought down Weinstein and helped usher in the #MeToo movement.

Also in the cast are Patricia Clarkson, as the Times' investigations department editor, and Andre Braugher as the paper's executive editor Dean Baquet.

The feature film, which is already shooting in New York, is based on the book "She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement" y Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

Maria Schrader, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for directing Netflix's critically acclaimed series "Unorthodox", is directing. Brad Pitt, Dede Garnder and Jeremy Kleiner join as producers via Plan B. Meanwhile, Megan Ellision will exec produce alongside Sue Naegle.

Morton, a two-time Oscar nominee, recently completed Darren Aronofsky's drama "The Whale", alongside Brendan Fraser and "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink.