 
 

Samantha Morton Added to the Cast of Harvey Weinstein Scandal Movie 'She Said'

Samantha Morton Added to the Cast of Harvey Weinstein Scandal Movie 'She Said'
WENN/Phil Lewis/Instar
Movie

Joining Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in the feature film, the 'Minority Report' actress will take on the role of Zelda Perkins, the disgraced producer's former assistant who was forced to sign strict NDA.

  • Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Samantha Morton will play a real life former assistant to Harvey Weinstein in "She Said", about the New York Times journalists who reported on the disgraced producer's sex scandals.

The "Minority Report" star will play Zelda Perkins, who was legally barred from talking about her former boss' abusive behavior thanks to strict non-disclosure agreements she was forced to sign, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are starring as Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, respectively, the journalists behind the bombshell New York Times 2017 expose that brought down Weinstein and helped usher in the #MeToo movement.

  See also...

Also in the cast are Patricia Clarkson, as the Times' investigations department editor, and Andre Braugher as the paper's executive editor Dean Baquet.

The feature film, which is already shooting in New York, is based on the book "She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement" y Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

Maria Schrader, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for directing Netflix's critically acclaimed series "Unorthodox", is directing. Brad Pitt, Dede Garnder and Jeremy Kleiner join as producers via Plan B. Meanwhile, Megan Ellision will exec produce alongside Sue Naegle.

Morton, a two-time Oscar nominee, recently completed Darren Aronofsky's drama "The Whale", alongside Brendan Fraser and "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink.

You can share this post!

Tory Lanez Enjoys Smoking Despite Increased Bail for Violating Megan Thee Stallion's Court Order

Lil Nas X Announced as Taco Bell's 'Chief Impact Officer' in Partnership for 'Montero'

Related Posts
Carey Mulligan to Join Forces With Zoe Kazan in New Movie About Harvey Weinstein Expose

Carey Mulligan to Join Forces With Zoe Kazan in New Movie About Harvey Weinstein Expose

Most Read
'No Time to Die' to Celebrate Official Release With Premiere at Royal Albert Hall
Movie

'No Time to Die' to Celebrate Official Release With Premiere at Royal Albert Hall

Dave Bautista Hopes to Show Off Jason Momoa Bromance in Buddy Cop Movie

Dave Bautista Hopes to Show Off Jason Momoa Bromance in Buddy Cop Movie

Daniel Craig Feels Too Old to Keep Playing James Bond Due to Demanding Stunts

Daniel Craig Feels Too Old to Keep Playing James Bond Due to Demanding Stunts

Tim Burton Breaks Down Why Michael Keaton Was Perfect as His Batman

Tim Burton Breaks Down Why Michael Keaton Was Perfect as His Batman

Matt Willis Considers Ditching Tattoos for Acting Career

Matt Willis Considers Ditching Tattoos for Acting Career

Guy Sebastian Spends Sydney Lockdown Working on Film Musical

Guy Sebastian Spends Sydney Lockdown Working on Film Musical

Scarlett Johansson's Lawyer Slams Disney for Offering to Settle 'Black Widow' Dispute in Private

Scarlett Johansson's Lawyer Slams Disney for Offering to Settle 'Black Widow' Dispute in Private

The Go-Go's Broadway Show Heading to Los Angeles for Revival

The Go-Go's Broadway Show Heading to Los Angeles for Revival

Sony Swiftly Blocks Leaked 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer

Sony Swiftly Blocks Leaked 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer

Billy Porter Teams Up With Gabrielle Union for New Queer Teen Comedy

Billy Porter Teams Up With Gabrielle Union for New Queer Teen Comedy

'Free Guy' Shows Box Office Rarity as It Halts 'PAW Patrol' From Topping Box Office

'Free Guy' Shows Box Office Rarity as It Halts 'PAW Patrol' From Topping Box Office

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' First Teaser Trailer: Peter Brings Chaos as He Tampers With Fate

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' First Teaser Trailer: Peter Brings Chaos as He Tampers With Fate

Idina Menzel Teases 'Enchanted' Sequel Will See Patrick Dempsey Tap Dancing

Idina Menzel Teases 'Enchanted' Sequel Will See Patrick Dempsey Tap Dancing