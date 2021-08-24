 
 

Taylor Swift Offers a Peek at 'Red' Re-Release Through Newly Launched TikTok Account

Joining the video-sharing platform for the first time, the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker shows off a series of looks with a caption that read, 'Lots going on at the moment.'

  • Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has joined TikTok to tease the upcoming Taylor's Version re-release of her 2012 album "Red".

The star appears in a video sporting a series of looks and captioned the clip, "Lots going on at the moment."

" 'Red [my version]' vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I'm on tiktok now let the games begin," she wrote.

In her first nine-second TikTok video, the 11-time Grammy winner lip-synced the lyrics to rapper Dave's "Screwface Capital," which name dropped her. "Six figure discussions, dinners in public/ My linen all tailored/ My outstanding payments swift like Taylor/ Boy I owe them men a beatin'," she mouthed.

During the video, the singer-songwriter also changed her appearance to match "Folklore", "Evermore", "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and "Red (Taylor's Version)", which came complete with blonde blunt bangs and her signature red lip.

Swift announced the re-recorded release of "Red" in June, and it's scheduled to drop on November 19. The album follows "Fearless (Taylor's Version)", which she launched in April.

"Red (Taylor's Version)" album will have 30 songs, including collaboration songs with Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, Mark Foster of Foster the People and Ed Sheeran.

"This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on 'Red', and hey, one of them is even 10 minutes long," she confirmed on Twitter.

Swift announced she would be re-recording her first six albums back in 2019 after her label Big Machine sold her masters to Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings. Her masters have since been sold to the investment fund, Shamrock Capital.

