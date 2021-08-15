Chrissy Teigen Dedicates New Cookbook to Late Son Jack

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star pays tribute to late baby Jack as she's releasing her latest recipe collection titled 'Cravings: All Together - Recipes to Love.'

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen has dedicated her third cookbook to her late son, Jack.

The model and entrepreneur released her latest book, "Cravings: All Together - Recipes to Love" on Friday (13Aug21), and fans spotted a special mention inside.

Teigen also shared the dedication page, which featured a handful of cookies on a marble counter with the words "For Jack", on her Instagram Story.

Chrissy and her husband John Legend suffered a miscarriage during her pregnancy last year (20).

They are parents to Luna, five, and Miles, three.

Chrissy Teigen has been very open about her pain following pregnancy loss. She said the heartache made her "a better person" as she explained, "You really gain this incredible amount of empathy."

Her husband was "so glad" she was vocal about her feelings following the miscarriages. "What I've learned through that process is, first of all, how often this happens to so many other families around the world," he said.

"We felt a real sense of community by sharing it with other people. They felt seen by us, we felt seen by them, and I think it helps everyone deal with their grief when they know there are other people out there feeling it too."

The cookbook author also bonded with Meghan Markle over their similar experience as the Duchess of Sussex also lost her unborn baby before giving birth to daughter Lilibet.

Chrissy even came to Meghan's defense amid constant criticisms while the former "Suits" actress was carrying her daughter. Chrissy pleaded with people to stop attacking Prince Harry's wife as she's worried the Duchess would have a second miscarriage.