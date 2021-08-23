Taika Waititi Calls Rita Ora 'Wifey' as They Already Talk About Marriage After Months of Dating

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The 'I Will Never Let You Down' singer, meanwhile, is reportedly 'hoping' that the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' director will be 'her first and last husband.'

AceShowbiz - Taika Waititi appeared to have taken his romance with Rita Ora to the next level. Having talked about marriage with the "I Will Never Let You Down" songstress after only months of dating, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" director reportedly calls his girlfriend "wifey" all the time.

Offering more details about Taika and Rita's relationship was New Idea magazine. "Taika calls Rita 'wifey' all the time and chats about how he's going to be her first and last husband," a source told the outlet.

"Everyone around them downplays it as flirty banter, but [Rita is] definitely hoping he's for real," the source noted. The insider went on to add that the British native is "absolutely obsessed" with her boyfriend.

"The Voice Australia" judge has allegedly started joking about getting married in a "quick, hippy-dippy" Californian ceremony. The singer, however, still wants to have a big party at a later date.

The report arrived just days after Rita admitted to be "in a very happy place" after finding a new love in Australia. When speaking in the Thursday, August 19 episode of "The Kyle and Jackie O Show", she said, "I think it was such a great place, Australia, the sun was shining and it was just natural. And I'm just in a very happy place."

The lovebirds sparked dating speculations in April after the "Hot Right Now" hitmaker shared a PDA-filled picture with Taika on Instagram. They confirmed the romance rumors earlier this month as they walked on a red carpet together as a couple at the premiere of "The Suicide Squad".

Before dating Taika, Rita was in a romantic relationship with French filmmaker Romain Gavras. As for the 46-year-old hunk, he was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, but the pair reportedly called it quits in 2018. Together, they share two daughters, 9-year-old Te Hinekahu and 7-year-old Matewa Kiritapu.