 
 

Taika Waititi Calls Rita Ora 'Wifey' as They Already Talk About Marriage After Months of Dating

Taika Waititi Calls Rita Ora 'Wifey' as They Already Talk About Marriage After Months of Dating
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'I Will Never Let You Down' singer, meanwhile, is reportedly 'hoping' that the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' director will be 'her first and last husband.'

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taika Waititi appeared to have taken his romance with Rita Ora to the next level. Having talked about marriage with the "I Will Never Let You Down" songstress after only months of dating, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" director reportedly calls his girlfriend "wifey" all the time.

Offering more details about Taika and Rita's relationship was New Idea magazine. "Taika calls Rita 'wifey' all the time and chats about how he's going to be her first and last husband," a source told the outlet.

"Everyone around them downplays it as flirty banter, but [Rita is] definitely hoping he's for real," the source noted. The insider went on to add that the British native is "absolutely obsessed" with her boyfriend.

  See also...

"The Voice Australia" judge has allegedly started joking about getting married in a "quick, hippy-dippy" Californian ceremony. The singer, however, still wants to have a big party at a later date.

The report arrived just days after Rita admitted to be "in a very happy place" after finding a new love in Australia. When speaking in the Thursday, August 19 episode of "The Kyle and Jackie O Show", she said, "I think it was such a great place, Australia, the sun was shining and it was just natural. And I'm just in a very happy place."

The lovebirds sparked dating speculations in April after the "Hot Right Now" hitmaker shared a PDA-filled picture with Taika on Instagram. They confirmed the romance rumors earlier this month as they walked on a red carpet together as a couple at the premiere of "The Suicide Squad".

Before dating Taika, Rita was in a romantic relationship with French filmmaker Romain Gavras. As for the 46-year-old hunk, he was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, but the pair reportedly called it quits in 2018. Together, they share two daughters, 9-year-old Te Hinekahu and 7-year-old Matewa Kiritapu.

You can share this post!

'Free Guy' Shows Box Office Rarity as It Halts 'PAW Patrol' From Topping Box Office

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Kanye West's 'Donda' in Car Amid Divorce
Related Posts
Taika Waititi Insists He's Done 'Nothing Wrong' Over Photos of Him Kissing Rita Ora-Tessa Thompson

Taika Waititi Insists He's Done 'Nothing Wrong' Over Photos of Him Kissing Rita Ora-Tessa Thompson

Taika Waititi's PDA Pics With Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson Leave Marvel Bosses Unimpressed

Taika Waititi's PDA Pics With Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson Leave Marvel Bosses Unimpressed

'Thor: Ragnarok' Helmer Taika Waititi Officially Signs Up for New 'Star Wars' Film

'Thor: Ragnarok' Helmer Taika Waititi Officially Signs Up for New 'Star Wars' Film

Director Taika Waititi Quietly Split From Wife of Seven Years Two Years Ago

Director Taika Waititi Quietly Split From Wife of Seven Years Two Years Ago

Most Read
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood
Celebrity

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Simone Biles Too 'Overwhelmed' to Reply to Naomi Osaka's Message Amid Mental Health Issues

Simone Biles Too 'Overwhelmed' to Reply to Naomi Osaka's Message Amid Mental Health Issues

Beyonce Bares Her Famous Derriere in New Ivy Park x Adidas Promo Photos

Beyonce Bares Her Famous Derriere in New Ivy Park x Adidas Promo Photos

Vaccinated Hilary Duff Details Symptoms After Contracting COVID-19's Delta Variant

Vaccinated Hilary Duff Details Symptoms After Contracting COVID-19's Delta Variant

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Split as He's Traded to Washington Wizards

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Split as He's Traded to Washington Wizards

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Vows to Testify Against Him in Trial Despite Harassment

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Vows to Testify Against Him in Trial Despite Harassment

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Wed for Fifth Time at Age 77

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Wed for Fifth Time at Age 77

Jordyn Woods Appears to Shade Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson With Cancellation Message

Jordyn Woods Appears to Shade Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson With Cancellation Message

Arnold Schwarzenegger Dropped by Nutrition Company After Blasting Anti-Maskers

Arnold Schwarzenegger Dropped by Nutrition Company After Blasting Anti-Maskers

Alice Ripley Apologizes, Insists Grooming Accusations Are 'Misinterpretation' of Her Actions

Alice Ripley Apologizes, Insists Grooming Accusations Are 'Misinterpretation' of Her Actions

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Lunch Date With Kanye West in Malibu Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Lunch Date With Kanye West in Malibu Amid Divorce

Jennifer Lopez Plans to Enroll Her Kids in the Same School as Ben Affleck's

Jennifer Lopez Plans to Enroll Her Kids in the Same School as Ben Affleck's

DaniLeigh Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body One Week After Giving Birth

DaniLeigh Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body One Week After Giving Birth